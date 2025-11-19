Midtronics Launches xIM-100 EV Immobilizer, Advancing Safety for First Responders with Noble IQ Partnership

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midtronics , a global leader in battery management and EV safety technology, today announced the launch of the xIM-100 , a purpose-built EV immobilizer designed to help first responders operate more safely during electric-vehicle incidents. The tool reflects Midtronics’ mission to deliver practical, field-ready solutions for emergency personnel.To accelerate adoption and training, Midtronics has formed a strategic partnership with Noble IQ , a premier provider of mission-critical equipment and services for government agencies. The collaboration ensures that the xIM-100 reaches departments that rely on trusted tools in demanding environments.The xIM-100 provides responders with clear confirmation that an EV is secured against unintended movement. Using the charge port for vehicle-status communication and immobilization support, the tool enhances operational awareness and safety at the scene. While the xIM-100 doesn’t replace proper safety protocols when servicing electric vehicles, it provides an additional layer of information and protection.“Our first EV Safety product designed specifically for first responders, the xIM-100, brings meaningful innovation to the front lines.” said Ryan Coleman, Director of Sales at Midtronics. “Partnering with Noble IQ extends this impact to agencies that depend on reliable solutions in critical moments.”With EV-related incident complexity rising, Noble turned to Midtronics, recognizing our long-standing leadership in vehicle systems and high-voltage safety.“Noble is committed to equipping responders with the most advanced tools and training for EV and lithium-ion battery incidents,” said Brett Bigger, Senior Trainer at Noble. “The xIM-100 is designed with direct field input and ruggedized for the extreme conditions responders face.”Together, Midtronics’ EV safety technology and Noble IQ’s national distribution and training network will elevate responder readiness as agencies face the growing presence of electric vehicles.About MidtronicsMidtronics is a pioneering force in battery management solutions for the global automotive industry. Founded in 1984, the company specializes in battery diagnostics, charging, monitoring, and analytics - supporting OEMs, dealerships, and service providers in optimizing battery performance across all vehicle platforms. As transportation shifts toward electrification, Midtronics leads the way with innovative solutions that ensure safety, service readiness, and long-term efficiency in EV and hybrid technologies.About Noble IQNoble IQ provides global sustainment and operational support to the U.S. Military and civilian government agencies, offering an unmatched range of mission-critical products, training, and services. Recognizing a vital need for lithium-ion battery safety solutions, Noble IQ has leveraged its expertise to meet the unique challenges faced by military, state, local, and federal government responders.

Midtronics xIM 100 EV Immobilizer Demonstration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.