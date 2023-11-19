Midtronics Unveils Groundbreaking MVT Handheld Battery Tester, Powered by MDX-AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Midtronics, a leader in battery management technology, announces the launch of their latest product, the MVT handheld battery tester, at this year's AAPEX Expo. This new battery tester, powered by MDX-AI, is capable of accurately diagnosing batteries faster than any existing handheld battery testers.
Midtronics’ MVT showcases capabilities previously thought to be unattainable in battery diagnostics. Powered by MDX-AI, the MVT battery tester is designed to bring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency to battery diagnostics.
Key Features of the MVT Battery Tester:
• Accurate Diagnosis of Discharged Batteries in-vehicle, eliminating the need for charging.
• Instant Test Results with no user input required in most quick lane testing scenarios.
• Accurate Battery Diagnosis when the Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) rating is not visible.
• Reliable Battery Diagnosis in the presence of vehicle system noise interruptions.
In addition to its new diagnostic capabilities, the MVT features a range of benefits designed to improve the user experience:
• An intuitive user interface (UI) for straightforward operation.
• Over-the-Air (OTA) Data transmission and updateability for continuous improvement.
• Email test results for seamless communication and record-keeping.
• An optional integrated printer for convenient hard copy results.
"We are excited to introduce the MVT powered by MDX-AI to the automotive industry," said Will Sampson, President of Midtronics. "The MVT will enable technicians and service centers to accurately diagnose batteries faster than ever before, improving customer satisfaction and streamlining operations."
For more information about this groundbreaking tool and to explore its features in detail, please visit Midtronics' official website at www.midtronics.com.
About Midtronics
Founded in 1984, Midtronics’ entire focus is developing and producing leading edge battery management equipment and services for the global automotive industry. Our advancements in testing, diagnostic charging, monitoring, and analytics have provided value across the entire battery lifecycle in automotive, heavy truck and motor sport industries.
Midtronics has a proven track record of helping customers exceed service and vehicle quality, battery warranty, and battery sales objectives. Since the introduction of electric vehicles, Midtronics have enabled customers to become service ready for lithium-ion batteries in hybrid and electric vehicles. Partnering with automotive manufacturers around the world, our maintenance equipment has become essential tools for dealers servicing all vehicles.
Danielle Xiang - Global Marketing Manager
