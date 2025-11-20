Father & Son, Carl & Jordan 'J-Maestro' Brister Receive 'Best Duo' Global Honors at the 2025 LIT Music Awards

Recording artist Carl Brister and son, Jordan "J-Maestro" Brister, win LIT Global Music Awards "Best Duo" for their single-"I SEE YOU"

Recording artists Carl Brister and son, Jordan, make history as the first Father-Son duo to win LIT Global Music Awards Honors for their new ballad-"I See You"

Winning this award is a great honor but winning it with my son, Jordan, is the best feeling in the world.” — Carl Brister

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 LIT Music Awards officially reveals the global winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating remarkable achievements across songwriting, vocal and instrumental performance, music production, and music video presentation. This season’s results recognize Carl Brister & Jordan “J-Maestro” Brister as the Platinum Winners in the BEST DUO category for their single “I SEE YOU”.They competed against hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, highlighting talents from independent musicians to major record labels and deemed the highest honor for their category. According to LIT Music Awards, "Winners were recognized for work which has demonstrated quality, skill, and impact across diverse genres, reflecting music’s universal influence as both an art form and a cultural force."About the Winning Entry“I SEE YOU”, the new single by singer, songwriter, recording artist Carl Brister featuring his son, Jordan “J-Maestro” Brister on piano. This beautiful piano-voice duet was co-written and co-executive produced as a father and son collaboration. "I SEE YOU" is a heartfelt song that captures the magic of meeting that special someone and the moments that make a relationship unforgettable.With this award for BEST DUO, Carl and Jordan make history as the first father-son collaborative duo to win the LIT PLATINUM Level Global Recognition. “Winning this award is a great honour but winning it with my son, Jordan, is the best feeling in the world.” Carl adds, “I made a promise to Jordan, that we would keep the production simple, without a lot of extra instrumentation, so that it would be a father-son musical moment between us.”Carl Brister is an international recording artist and multi-genre singer/songwriter who has been featured on NBC’s Access Hollywood, ABC’s Here and Now, BET, Aspire Network, and more. He is also the founder of The Love+Unity Fest, in West Orange NJ, an annual event that uses all genres of music and the arts to inspire unity in the community. Jordan a.k.a. “J-Maestro”, 17, has been studying classical piano since the age of 8 years old. Jordan was a finalist in New Jersey’s Teen Arts Festival, and completed his third year of studying Advanced Music Theory at Julliard School of Music’s Summer Extension Program for high school students. He also plays baritone / tenor sax and has performed with Multi-Grammy Award Winner Christian McBride's Jazz House Kids program in Montclair NJ.The LIT Music Awards is an international competition celebrating excellence in all genres of music. “This season’s winners have made their presence known in the music industry through this recognition, and Carl & “J-Maestro’s” success paves the way as we open the competition for the next wave of talent!” Exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).I SEE YOU was released worldwide on all streaming platforms accompanied by a live performance video and a touching father & son behind the scenes docu-series . More Info: Visit the LIT Global Music Awards Winner’s Page or Carl Brister’s Official Website

Carl Brister feat. Jordan "J-Maestro" Brister - I SEE YOU (LIVE)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.