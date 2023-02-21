Janet Jackson's "Let's Wait Awhile" Gets Reimagined with New Short Film Video & Single by Recording Artist Carl Brister
Recording Artist Carl Brister Offers a Surprising Take on Janet Jackson's "Let's Wait Awhile" with New Short Film Video & Single
My goal was not to recreate Janet’s work. It's always been to add my own voice to the story and create a new chapter.”WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when couples decide to wait before entering the culture of casual sex? Singer-Songwriter Carl Brister reimagines the conversation started 36 years ago by superstar Janet Jackson with his lush Adult Contemporary R&B rendition of her pop classic "Let's Wait Awhile" feat. LaChardon and the release of his “Let’s Wait Awhile” Short Film Video directed by Andre’ “Crazy One” Griffith.
— Carl Brister
“Janet Jackson has always been known for great musical AND visual moments.” Carl adds, “Her legacy as a great actress and performer is something I aspire to and hope she's honored by this film and single.” Shot on location in Newark, NJ, the short film offers a surprise take on the original piece as Carl tells the story from a male and couple’s point of view. Carl explains, “My goal was not to recreate Janet’s work. It's always been to add my own voice to the story and create a new chapter. I think people will be pleasantly surprised when they watch the film and hear the song as a duet.”
Carl Brister has been on the national scene with featured appearances on BET, NBC, CBS, ABC, Aspire, and more. His songs “Enough Is Enough” and “Trauma” were both in consideration for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change. He is also currently nominated for two Kindred Awards for Best Contemporary Male Artist and Best Dance Song for his dance remix “L.O.V.E.”
Like the global icon Janet Jackson, Carl uses his music to brings people together. Each year Carl organizes The Love+Unity Fest, which he began in 2016 in response to instances of brutality, hate crimes, and a growing racial divide across the nation. Combining music of all genres, dance, art, spoken word and more, this event has grown to become “The Week of Love+Unity” and will take place in West Orange, NJ, May 15th – 20th. It is hosted by his non-profit organization, Music Village, in partnership with local businesses, community organizations, and West Orange Schools. Carl adds, "It's a great celebration that brings the entire community together in love through music and the arts to value and appreciate one another, while learning how to get involved and make a difference.”
“Let's Wait Awhile” Short Film Video & Single by Carl Brister feat. LaChardon are available now on YouTube with audio streaming on all musical platforms worldwide. Visit www.CarlBrister.com for more.
C. Brister
Music Village
+1 201-779-1784
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
"Let's Wait Awhile" Short Film Video by Carl Brister feat. LaChardon