Cybersecurity Leader Joshua Kuntz Joins Vistrada as Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vistrada LLC , a trusted provider of strategic cybersecurity and governance services, is proud to announce that Joshua “Josh” Kuntz, CISSP, has joined the firm as a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO). A decorated leader in public-sector cybersecurity, Josh brings nearly 30 years of service, including six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and over two decades of experience in Texas state government.Kuntz has held CISO and senior leadership roles across multiple state agencies, including the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV), Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD), Texas Youth Commission (TYC), and the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS). In each of these roles, he developed or significantly matured their cybersecurity programs, built high-performing teams, and initiated innovative training and mentorship initiatives.“Josh brings a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and a strong commitment to public service,” said Robert Reid, Managing Director of Vistrada. “His leadership in building and maturing security programs from the ground up will bring immediate value to our clients looking for experienced cybersecurity guidance at the executive level.”At Vistrada, Josh will provide vCISO services to help clients navigate complex security challenges, enhance their cyber resilience, ensure compliance, and build long-term risk management strategies. His services will include:• Cybersecurity program development and assessment• Regulatory compliance and audit readiness• Risk management and mitigation planning• Security policy creation and governance• Leadership coaching and CISO mentorship• Incident response planning and tabletop exercises“I’m excited to join the Vistrada team and help organizations build cybersecurity programs that are practical, scalable, and mission-aligned,” said Kuntz. “As cyber threats continue to evolve, experienced leadership is essential to navigating risk and building long-term resilience.”Josh holds a degree in Criminal Justice from ACC, is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and was honored as the Austin ISSA CISO of the Year in 2024.About VistradaVistrada LLC is a cybersecurity and technology advisory firm that provides virtual CISO (vCISO) services, risk and compliance consulting, and governance expertise to organizations nationwide. With deep experience across sectors, Vistrada empowers clients to build secure, resilient, and compliant technology environments. Learn more at www.vistrada.com

