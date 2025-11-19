Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda Partners with SaferWatch to Enhance Safety Measures for its Preschool and Facility

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda is proactively enhancing the safety of its schools, congregation, and visitors through a partnership with SaferWatch , a leading safety and security platform. The emergency alerts integrate directly into the Orange County Sheriff’s Department's Real-Time Operations Center . This collaboration highlights the church's dedication to providing a secure environment for all attendees.“Our priority is the well-being of our students, staff, and congregation,” said Pastor Joshua Holiday at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda. “By integrating SaferWatch, we’re adding an extra layer of security that aligns with our mission of creating a safe, welcoming space for all.”The SaferWatch app enables staff and administrators to report suspicious activities, communicate potential threats, and issue alerts in real time. Features such as silent panic buttons and mass notifications ensure that everyone at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda is integrated into a comprehensive safety network."Partnering with Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda to enhance their security measures aligns with our mission to provide innovative safety solutions to communities," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "Our platform empowers organizations to effectively manage and respond to potential threats, ensuring a safer environment for all."Complementing these efforts, the Orange County Sheriff’s Real-Time Operations Center has implemented advanced technology to bolster public safety across the region. These state-of-the-art systems integrate surveillance and safety tools, streamlining the collection and dissemination of critical information for law enforcement.The collaboration between SaferWatch and Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda reflects a broader initiative within Orange County to prioritize safety through technological innovation.About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a comprehensive safety and security platform designed to enhance communication and response in schools, businesses, houses of worship, and public spaces. By connecting users directly with law enforcement and security personnel, SaferWatch empowers communities to adopt a proactive approach to safety. Read more at: www.SaferWatchApp.com About Calvary Chapel Yorba LindaCalvary Chapel Yorba Linda is a vibrant Christian community dedicated to faith, family, and fellowship. Committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, the church prioritizes the well-being of its members and guests.

