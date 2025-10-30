SaferWatch Announces SaferYacht: New Safety Solution to Protect Yacht Crew and Guests

SaferWatch Announces SaferYacht

SaferYacht brings instant emergency alert technology to yachts - launching this weekend at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaferWatch , headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida – the yacht capital of the world – announced today the official launch of SaferYacht , a new smart safety and security platform tailored for the yachting community. The solution will be officially unveiled this weekend at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show , introducing advanced safety technology to yacht owners, crews, and guests. SaferYacht extends SaferWatch’s proven emergency communication network into the maritime realm, ensuring that whether vessels are at sea or in port, help is only a signal away.SaferYacht was inspired by a recent tragedy that underscored the urgent need for better crew safety measures. In July, 20-year-old stewardess Paige Bell lost her life aboard a superyacht in the Bahamas – a vibrant young crew member taken from the world far too soon. This heartbreaking incident reinforced that safety must never be taken for granted. In response, leaders in the yachting community approached SaferWatch to help develop enhanced protections for crew. “Our industry was shaken by the loss of Paige. We realized we needed a better way to protect our crews and prevent such a nightmare from happening again,” said James Blackburn, the creator of SaferYacht and a veteran in the yacht staffing industry. “By partnering with SaferWatch, we’re bringing life-saving technology to the high seas to ensure every crew member and guest feels safe on board.”How SaferYacht WorksAt sea, clear communication and immediate action can mean the difference between safety and crisis. SaferYacht’s panic alert system is designed to cut through chaos in an emergency. If a crew member, guest, or owner activates a panic alert – whether via the SaferWatch mobile app, a wearable button, or a fixed panic button – the system transmits critical details in seconds. Alerts don’t stay onboard; they are instantly relayed to the yacht’s security team and directly to on-shore emergency responders, ensuring help is mobilized no matter where the vessel is.Key Features of SaferYachtSaferYacht integrates multiple safety features to provide comprehensive protection for yacht crews and passengers. Key features of the SaferYacht solution include:-Mobile App Reporting: Crew members can report threats, medical emergencies, injuries, or suspicious activities instantly via the SaferWatch mobile app.-Wearable & Fixed Panic Buttons: Discreet one-touch panic buttons send instant alerts directly to designated security contacts and authorities.-Anonymous Tip Reporting: An option for crew to anonymously report safety concerns, harassment, or suspicious behavior, encouraging open communication without fear.-Two-Way Communication: Secure two-way messaging connects crew, captains, security teams, and on-shore support in real-time for coordinated response.-Live GPS Location Tracking: Real-time location data is included with alerts, so responders know exactly where on the vessel (or which vessel) the emergency is occurring.-Incident Management Dashboard: A centralized command dashboard allows yacht management to monitor and manage all incoming alerts and ongoing incidents in real-time.These features are powered by the same technology behind SaferWatch’s acclaimed emergency alert platform for schools and cities, now tailored for the maritime environment. “Everyone deserves to feel safe at work – whether on land or at sea,” said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. “By expanding our platform with SaferYacht, we’re filling a critical gap in maritime safety. This new vertical applies our proven tools to protect crews and guests on yachts, turning minutes into seconds when every second counts.”SaferYacht LaunchThe SaferYacht program officially launches this weekend at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The platform will be showcased to yacht owners, captains, and crew at upcoming industry events and is available immediately for vessel installation.For more information or to schedule a SaferYacht demonstration, visit saferwatchapp.com/saferyacht.About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a leading provider of emergency alert and safety communication solutions for organizations and communities. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, SaferWatch offers a comprehensive platform that includes mobile, wearable, and fixed panic alert devices, mass notification systems, anonymous tip reporting tools, incident management software, direct 911 integration, and more. SaferWatch technology is trusted by thousands of schools, law enforcement agencies, government facilities, healthcare providers, and private organizations nationwide to improve safety, communication, and emergency response times. By empowering users to report threats and connect with first responders in seconds, SaferWatch delivers critical, life-saving technology when every moment matters.

