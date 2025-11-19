Disabled Members' Council meeting: Access to Work scheme and the campaign for reform

The NUJ Disabled Members' Council is hosting an informal online meeting on 24 November (from 5.30 - 6.30pm) which will explore ongoing issues within the government’s Access to Work scheme, the impact on journalists, and the campaign for reform.

This event follows the NUJ’s response to the government’s ‘Pathways to Work’ Green Paper in the summer, highlighting the harm that cuts to funding would cause. The NUJ National Executive Council has also endorsed the #AccessToNowhere campaign.

Hear from Dr Shani Dhanda, Access to Work Collective co-founder and one of the UK's most influential disability advocates and commentators. There will also be an opportunity to have a wider discussion about the work of the NUJ in supporting disabled members.

If you self-define as a disabled person or have a long term health condition and want to ensure you are notified of future disabled members' meetings and campaigns, update your personal profile in My NUJ or notify the membership department by emailing [email protected].

Please note that this is not an advice surgery - NUJ members who are experiencing difficulties securing reasonable adjustments, or are concerned about discrimination or unfair treatment at work should contact a workplace rep or a union official – contact details available via this page.

If you’d like to attend, please send an email to: [email protected]. Include “DMC meeting on 24 November” in your subject line.