Curtis Smith Joins LOUD Collective To Serve Business Leaders With Growth Platform

Joining LOUD Collective represents an incredible opportunity to help advance a company that’s redefining growth through strategic leadership and disciplined execution.” — Curtis Smith

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective , a dynamic business optimization platform dedicated to empowering companies to grow and build massive value, is proud to announce the appointment of Curtis Smith as Strategic Growth Advisor.In this pivotal role, Curtis will partner with the leadership team to expand LOUD Collective’s strategic growth framework, accelerate company-wide initiatives, and strengthen its integrated approach to scaling what matters.Curtis brings more than 15 years of experience in executive coaching, leadership development, and investment banking, having partnered with over 500 business leaders and organizations to elevate performance, optimize leadership systems, and drive measurable enterprise growth. His expertise spans both private and public sectors, with a strong focus on aligning people, process, and strategy to deliver sustained results.“Curtis brings a wealth of experience to our organization,” said Jason Skidmore, President of LOUD Collective. “Having worked extensively with founders, business executives and private equity, Curtis understands the unique challenges that these individuals face and their core mindset as they look to scale and optimize their business. This experience will allow him to align solutions that solve meaningful problems they encounter in their journey.”As Strategic Growth Advisor, Curtis will collaborate closely with LOUD’s executive team to advance the company’s go-to-market and sales acceleration strategies. His work will center on strengthening revenue, refining market positioning, and supporting the development of scalable, relationship-driven sales frameworks that align with LOUD Collective’s unified business model. By leveraging his expertise in relationship building, stakeholder engagement, and strategic influence, Curtis will help position LOUD to deepen client partnerships, strengthen executive alignment, and drive sustainable company growth.“Joining LOUD Collective represents an incredible opportunity to help advance a company that’s redefining growth through strategic leadership and disciplined execution,” said Curtis Smith. “I’m inspired by the vision, the culture, and the momentum behind LOUD’s rapid expansion… and I look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth and lasting impact.”"We are thrilled to introduce Curtis Smith as our new Strategic Growth Advisor. Curtis truly embodies our core values and has a genuine passion for supporting founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Together, we aim to strengthen our client partnerships and drive sustainable growth, ensuring that we exceed the expectations of the businesses we serve. This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, and I am eager to see the impact we will create together," said Aaron Boggs , Co-Founder and CEO of LOUD Collective.Outside of his professional work, Curtis is grounded by his family life with his wife and two daughters. Together, Curtis and his wife enjoy exploring new local coffee spots… a small tradition that brings curiosity and connection into everyday moments. Curtis is also an avid golfer - a passion that reflects his love of focus, challenge, and continual improvement.For more information about LOUD Collective and its innovative approach to business acceleration, visit www.loudco.com

