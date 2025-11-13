LOUD Collective Strengthens Expansion Strategy in Canada with Lynda Woloszyn Appointed as Strategic Growth Advisor

Lynda Woloszyn joins LOUD Collective to help accelerate business growth in Canada.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective , a business optimization platform dedicated to empowering organizations to grow and build meaningful value, is proud to announce the appointment of Lynda Woloszyn as Strategic Growth Advisor.Lynda becomes the first Canadian leader to join LOUD Collective, supporting the company’s continued expansion and ability to serve a wider range of organizations. As Strategic Growth Advisor, she will collaborate closely with LOUD’s executive team to expand go-to-market programs, accelerate operational excellence, and support organizational governance and strategic initiatives. Her work will focus on helping companies achieve their goals, whether that involves strengthening strategy development, growing sales, preparing for exit, or supporting succession planning. She will also refine operational frameworks and guide teams in aligning execution with long-term value creation.Lynda brings more than 17 years of executive operational and business strategy leadership across B2B and B2C environments. She has co-founded four companies and helped scale multiple organizations, led global teams, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and guided operational transformations for high-growth companies. Her experience includes serving on appointed boards, securing venture capital investments, and positioning companies for expansion and successful exits. Lynda’s expertise spans operational strategy, cross-functional leadership, process standardization, and stakeholder engagement. Her work guiding governance, scaling international teams, and building high-performance organizations aligns with LOUD Collective’s mission to embed executive capability that drives measurable enterprise value.“Joining LOUD Collective is an exciting opportunity because it allows me to both receive and provide the kind of support I needed when starting my own companies,” said Lynda Woloszyn. “This model is groundbreaking and will help redefine how leaders grow. I’m inspired by the mission, the culture, and the commitment to deeply partnering with organizations to unlock their full potential.”“Lynda embodies our values and brings a rare balance of strategic discipline and people-first leadership,” said Aaron Boggs , CEO of LOUD Collective. “Her experience guiding founders and executive teams through moments of transformation will help deepen our partnerships, strengthen alignment, and drive sustainable results.”Adrein Laurencelle VP of Global Partnership at smartShift said, “I have known Lynda for 20 plus years, she delivers a rare blend of clarity, strategic insight, and decisive action I have rarely seen in others. She swiftly identifies hidden obstacles stifling organizational growth and crafts practical, executable solutions. Her exceptional listening, diagnostic, and simplification skills will drive momentum, making LOUD Collective an invaluable partner for businesses of every scale.”“Lynda brings a proven track record in scaling organizations and building operational clarity,” said Jason Skidmore, President of LOUD Collective. “Having worked as an operator, board member, and founder, she deeply understands the challenges facing leaders as they scale. Her ability to align people, process, and strategy will strengthen our platform and help our clients unlock meaningful growth.”For more information about LOUD Collective and its unified approach to business acceleration, visit www.loudco.com

