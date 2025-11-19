Affordable Housing in Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Creekside Landing, a $31 million development of 52 affordable units spread throughout the city of Syracuse’s Southside and Westside neighborhoods. The project constructed new buildings and renovated a vacant former office building into apartments and a workforce training center. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 2,600 affordable homes in Onondaga County, including 1,400 in Syracuse. Creekside Landing continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s historic five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units across the state.

“Syracuse’s focus on building new affordable housing as a way to stimulate the local economy is in keeping with my administration’s efforts to invest in cities while providing safe, stable housing for families across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Creekside Landing shows what we can accomplish when parties work together on transformative projects that revitalize neighborhoods while changing residents’ lives for the better.”

Creekside Landing is comprised of 32 three- and four-bedroom townhomes constructed on vacant parcels secured by the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, as well as a vacant former office building that was transformed into 20 one-bedroom apartments and a workforce training center operated by Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, which provides employment support and career training to all neighborhood residents.

Apartments at Creekside Landing are affordable for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Sixteen apartments are supportive units reserved for eligible young adults ages 18-25 who are struggling with homelessness.

The project was developed by Housing Visions and on-site support services are provided by Housing Visions’ CONNECT program. Creekside Landing also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

This all-electric project uses heat pumps for heating and cooling, as well as for a domestic hot water system. It also includes modern features like high-efficiency insulation, electric appliances, and an upgraded facade, windows, and roof.

Creekside Landing received funding through the city’s Southwest Gateway Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and is part of Syracuse’s Resurgent Neighborhoods Initiative, a city plan to develop high-quality affordable housing while revitalizing neighborhoods.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal is supporting Creekside Landing with nearly $9 million in equity raised through its Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, $5 million in equity raised through its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, $5 million through the Federal Housing Trust Fund, $4.5 million through its Low-Income Housing Trust Fund, and $500,000 through its Community Investment Fund. Another $500,000 was provided through Round Five of the Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The development also benefits from $426,000 in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Thirteen units are supported by project-based vouchers administered by the Syracuse Housing Authority. The city of Syracuse provided $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $2.2 million in HOME ARP funds, and $800,000 in HOME funds. Onondaga County provided $410,000 in funding. Operating funding for the supportive units is provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Creekside Landing is an integral part of a holistic plan to bring hope and opportunity to families and renewed life to sections of Syracuse’s Southside and Westside neighborhoods. Thank you to our municipal and non-profit partners, as well as Housing Visions, for creating 52 new homes for families and young people struggling with homelessness and turning blight into beauty by transforming a vacant office building into a community asset.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “I had the privilege of seeing firsthand how the Creekside Landing development project is breathing new life into Syracuse’s neighborhoods. This project is a perfect example of how the DRI is more than just an investment — it’s a catalyst for change. By transforming this formerly blighted property into affordable housing and creating a workforce training center that opens doors to good-paying jobs, Creekside Landing is strengthening families, empowering residents and revitalizing the community from the ground up.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The causes of homelessness are often complex and addressing them requires a comprehensive approach. The permanent supportive housing units that are part of Creekside Landing will provide young adults with a safe, affordable place to live and the supportive services they need to remain stably housed. We congratulate Housing Visions and all of our partners on completion of this much needed development.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of this development project will provide safe, healthy, and affordable housing for underserved residents in Syracuse. Investing in new inclusive, intergenerational housing, like we see at Creekside Landing, demonstrates how we can create accessible, modern living environments that prioritize the needs and well-being of our families and communities alike.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Syracuse deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to build more than 50 new, all-electric units in Syracuse’s Westside and Southside neighborhoods. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Syracuse and across Central New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “A safe place to live should be a right, not a privilege. Creekside Landing will provide Syracuse families and at-risk youth with safe, affordable housing options while also helping to revitalize the community. In the Senate, I am a fierce advocate for building more state-of-the-art, affordable homes, and I will continue fighting hard for projects that create the housing that our state needs.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Creekside Landing is replacing blighted properties with affordable homes, creating pathways to good jobs, and strengthening the neighborhoods that families rely on. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing affordable and attainable housing solutions, and for continuing to deliver meaningful progress for Syracuse and Central New York.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Affordable housing is essential for creating vibrant and active neighborhoods in Syracuse. Creekside Landing is an excellent step toward providing more residents with quality, safe homes where they can thrive. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your dedication to bringing this much-needed development to Syracuse and for your ongoing efforts to address our housing needs in Central New York.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Congratulations to the city of Syracuse and the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, the Southwest Gateway Downtown Revitalization Initiative and all others involved in this project. It’s good to see units of housing being built in the city of Syracuse and I will do everything I can to make sure this trend continues.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “A growing community like ours requires that we also grow the inventory of housing available. My administration has proudly made historic and unprecedented investments into housing unlike any previous administration. In order to truly be effective and meet this moment, we will need partners at all levels of government. Today’s announcement marks an important step forward in growing the quantity and quality of housing in our community and we are proud to have invested over $400,000 to help make this project reality. I want to thank New York State, Housing Visions, Jubilee Homes and all the other partners who helped make today possible.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The Creekside Landing Project exemplifies the city’s coordinated efforts to increase housing opportunity, revitalize our business corridors, and strengthen Syracuse neighborhoods. The combination of new housing units with a workforce training center is giving Syracuse residents what they need — quality, affordable housing and job skills for future growth. I am thankful to New York State, Onondaga County, Housing Visions, and Jubilee Homes for supporting this project and being a part of Syracuse’s resurgence.”

Housing Visions President and CEO Benjamin Lockwood said, “Housing Visions is pleased to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of our Creekside Landing development in Syracuse. As part of the Resurgent Neighborhoods Initiative, we successfully built 16 duplexes for large families on former Land Bank properties and rehabilitated a long neglected vacant building on the West Onondaga Street corridor creating a total of 52 units of housing and mixed-use space for Jubilee Homes Training Center. The development houses 160 people of which 73 are school-age children. Creekside Landing would not have been successful without the coordination and cooperation from the State of New York, Onondaga County, and the city of Syracuse.”

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Executive Director Katelyn E. Wright said, “Working with partners like Housing Visions to get new, healthy, quality, affordable homes built where the Land Bank has had to demolish neglected, unsafe structures, is critical to our mission and to revitalizing Syracuse neighborhoods. We're particularly proud of the way this project transformed the corners of Midland Avenue and Colvin Street, and Midland and Beard avenues.”

Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. Executive Director Walter Dixie said, “Thanks to the SE Gateway Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Jubilee Homes’ Workforce & Economic Development Training Center at Creekside Landing, 416 West Onondaga Street, is transforming lives and communities. By providing industry-recognized, credentialed training in construction, we are breaking down barriers to employment and creating pathways to prosperity. This investment is more than bricks and mortar — it’s a commitment to empower residents, strengthen families, and build a workforce that drives Syracuse forward.”

Housing Visions’ CONNECT Vice President of Housing Services & Grants Kristian Allen said, “For 16 young adults, ages 18–25, Creekside Landing offers more than housing. It’s a foundation of stability and support where they can pursue job training, regain confidence, and begin shaping a future of their own.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 70,000 have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 380 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Syracuse.