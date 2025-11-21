Dr. Cali Estes’ Airport Antics Named a 2026 Best Seller Pick by Best Holistic Life Publishing - A Hilarious Must-Have

Airport Antics BHL Best-Seller Author Dr. Cali Estes-Best-Selling Author Dr. Cali Estes, Best-Selling Author BHL Publishing Best-Seller 2026 BHL Publishing Best-Seller Award

A hilarious, must-have travel companion, Airport Antics earns its place as Best Holistic Life Publishing’s 2026 Best Seller Pick.

Readers deserve books that make them smile. Airport Antics will make them laugh out loud—and that’s why we’re proud to stand behind it.” — Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief, Best Holistic Life Publishing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Holistic Life Publishing is thrilled to announce its 2026 Best Seller editorial pick: Airport Antics : Tales From the Terminal by world-traveling psychologist, author, and unapologetic people-watcher Dr. Cali Estes . This uproarious collection of real airport encounters, terminal chaos, and human-behavior gold has officially secured its spot as one of the most entertaining, binge-worthy travel books of the year.If you’ve ever found yourself trapped in an airport long enough to question your life choices—or if you’ve simply needed a dose of humor strong enough to get you through another mysterious delay—Airport Antics is the book that will turn your frustration into full-body laughter.Packed with outrageous stories pulled straight from Dr. Estes’ real-life adventures, this book is the perfect antidote to terminal monotony. And yes… it even includes a free digital Airport Bingo Card so you and your travel buddies can pass the time spotting the wild characters who seem to appear only in airports.A Front-Row Ticket to the Circus of HumanityAnyone who’s been on a flight in the past decade knows airports are chaos engines powered by overpriced snacks, loud phone calls, emotional support animals, and the occasional grown adult crying because their gate changed. But Dr. Cali Estes? She sees it all—and she takes notes.Known globally as “The Addictions Coach,” Dr. Estes has been featured in publications ranging from CNN to People Magazine. She’s the founder of Sober On Demandand The Addictions Academy and has coached high-powered executives, celebrities, athletes, and everyday humans seeking a reset. But before, after, and often during those sessions? She’s in an airport—watching humanity unfold in real time.Her author bio says it best: she’s spent more hours in airports than most pilots, and she’s witnessed everything from emotional support neck pillows to one passenger attempting to check a live chicken. Yes… that happened.In Airport Antics, Dr. Estes transforms these surreal, laugh-out-loud moments into sharply observed vignettes that make you feel like you’re right there beside her—sipping bad coffee, dodging rogue roller bags, and slowly losing faith in humanity while also loving every second of it.Why This Book Is a Best Holistic Life 2026 Editorial PickBest Holistic Life Publishing seeks out books that elevate, inspire, or spark a sense of human connection—often through wellness, humor, or heart. Airport Antics hits all three.It’s refreshing. Air travel is a universal pain point. Dr. Estes reminds us we’re all in the same fluorescent-lit purgatory together—and the result is shared laughter and a rare sense of community.It’s deeply human. Beneath the comedy lies a truth Dr. Estes knows well: people reveal who they are under stress. Airports simply turn the volume up.It’s needed. At a time when the world feels heavy, this book brings levity without losing depth. It’s escapism with soul.It’s wildly entertaining. From Barefoot Betty clipping toenails in the lounge to Broadway Billie hosting an unsolicited musical at 6 a.m., every chapter is a riot. And somehow, every reader has met at least one of these characters.It’s already connecting with audiences. Early readers are calling it “the funniest travel book of the decade” and “a book I didn’t know I needed until I couldn’t stop laughing.”Born from Real-Life Terminal TalesEverything in the book—from delayed-flight delirium to passengers who treat airport bathrooms like luxury spas—is rooted in Dr. Estes’ genuine encounters across the country. As the book reveals, airports are less a travel hub and more a stage where everyone unknowingly becomes a character.With crisp storytelling and a wicked sense of humor, Dr. Estes captures the heart, hilarity, and humanity that crash-land together between boarding zones. Airport Antics peels back the curtain and shows us the show we’ve always known was happening… but never dared to admit we were part of.“Airports are comedy goldmines,” Dr. Estes writes in her foreword. “You can’t make this stuff up—and luckily, I didn’t have to.”A Travel Essential for 2026 and BeyondWhether you’re a weekly jet-setter, a nervous flyer, a reluctant holiday traveler, or someone who’s spent way too much time waiting at Gate C12, Airport Antics turns every delay into a moment worth enjoying.To make travel even more fun, the book includes a free downloadable Airport Bingo Card, featuring squares like:Someone arguing with a gate agentEmotional support animal whose species is “uncertain”Oversized carry-on that definitely won’t fitPassenger sprinting in flip-flopsSomeone loudly on speakerphone discussing TMIFinally: a game that turns inconvenience into entertainment.Dr. Cali Estes is an internationally recognized psychologist, coach, and author who balances profound insight with high-velocity humor. Known for her transformative work in the world of addiction recovery and performance coaching, Dr. Estes is also a natural storyteller with a gift for capturing the chaos, quirks, and comedy of real human behavior. Her humor is sharp, observational, and irresistibly relatable—making Airport Antics not just a travel book, but a celebration of humanity at its most unfiltered.She lives with her rescue dogs, her bottomless airport coffee habit, and a carry-on full of sass.Best Holistic Life Publishing, part of the Best Holistic Life brand reaching over 2.3 million global readers, is committed to uplifting voices with purpose. We publish books that entertain, empower, and inspire—stories that ignite transformation, encourage wellness, and celebrate the full spectrum of human experience. With a focus on clarity, courage, and community, we highlight authors who move the world forward through both truth and creativity.Press Contact: Best Holistic Life PublishingEditorial Department info@bestholisticlife.com

