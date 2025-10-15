Ageless Living LA Names Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg as One of Los Angeles’ Top Doctors for 2025

Ageless Living LA Magazine ALM Logo

Dr. Rozenberg is recognized for non-surgical spine health solutions and her commitment to proactive, patient-centered care through her clinic, Spinatomy.

We aren’t just treating discomfort—we’re treating despair. When we give someone back their ability to walk, to sleep, to function—that’s not just healing the spine. That’s healing the person.” — Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living LA Magazine, a leading publication spotlighting longevity, wellness innovation, and lifestyle excellence, has named Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg one of Los Angeles’ Top Doctors of 2025. Dr. Rozenberg, founder of Spinatomy Spine & Disc Centers, is being recognized for her groundbreaking work in non-invasive spinal decompression therapy and her decades-long mission to help patients live pain-free—without surgery or dependency on medication.With over 30 years in clinical chiropractic practice, Dr. Rozenberg has treated thousands of patients suffering from debilitating spine-related conditions, including herniated and bulging discs, sciatica, pinched nerves, and chronic low back pain. Her approach—rooted in science, precision, and empathy—combines FDA-cleared spinal decompression protocols with functional wellness therapies to address the root cause of pain and restore optimal function.“My goal is not just to eliminate pain, but to help people regain their freedom of movement, their confidence, and their quality of life,” says Dr. Rozenberg. “Pain doesn’t have to define you. There are options.”A Shift Away from Surgery: Non-Invasive, Evidence-Based SolutionsSpinAtomy’s flagship protocol—developed and trademarked by Dr. Rozenberg—follows a three-phase model: Repair. Restore. Rebuild. It begins with non-surgical spinal decompression, a technology-driven solution that uses precise, computer-calculated force to gently relieve pressure between spinal discs. This safe, non-invasive procedure is designed for patients who wish to avoid surgical intervention or who have not responded well to injections, medication, or traditional physical therapy.After decompression therapy, patients advance to functional rehabilitation, including muscle regeneration and postural rebalancing. Spinatomy also offers advanced technologies traditionally used in aesthetic medicine to support muscle building, fat reduction, and tissue repair—repurposed under Dr. Rozenberg’s guidance for functional outcomes.“You can remove pain with medication,” she explains, “but that doesn’t rebuild what the pain took from you—your strength, stamina, and trust in your body. That’s why we go further.”Recognizing the Link Between Physical Pain and Mental HealthDr. Rozenberg’s methodology also incorporates a compassionate awareness of the psychological toll that long-term pain can inflict. One of her patients once told her, “If I have to live like this, it’s life-threatening to me.” That statement shifted her entire perspective.“That moment made me realize how closely pain and mental health are connected,” she shares. “We aren’t just treating discomfort—we’re treating despair. When we give someone back their ability to walk, to sleep, to function—that’s not just healing the spine. That’s healing the person.”From Professional Athletes to Aging Adults: A Clinic That Serves AllSpinatomy treats a wide spectrum of patients, from competitive athletes to seniors seeking better mobility and independence. The clinic has become a trusted destination for those who have “tried everything” without success. But Dr. Rozenberg is quick to emphasize that care should begin before crisis.“Too many people wait until their pain is a 10 out of 10,” she says. “We encourage patients to come in when it’s a 3. The earlier we address the issue, the easier it is to resolve.”Spinatomy’s commitment to accessibility is also reflected in its open model. Patients do not need a referral, MRI, or diagnosis to get started. The clinic provides personalized imaging pathways, expert evaluations, and an honest roadmap for care.Expanding the Mission: Training the Next Generation of Non-Surgical ExpertsIn addition to running three successful clinic locations in the Los Angeles area, Dr. Rozenberg is actively expanding her reach by training other chiropractors and medical professionals to adopt her model. Recognizing a gap in education between clinical skills and business operations, she developed a mentorship platform to guide practitioners through the integration of decompression technologies and sustainable patient care systems.“Most medical professionals aren’t taught how to run a business,” she explains. “They’re passionate and capable, but overwhelmed by insurance restrictions or unsure how to implement non-traditional methods. I want to help them build clinics that work—for their patients and for themselves.”With back pain being the number one reason for disability worldwide and costing the U.S. economy over $100 billion annually, Dr. Rozenberg sees this expansion as more than a business opportunity—it’s a public health necessity.A Top Doc for a Reason: Why Ageless Living LA Chose HerAgeless Living LA Magazine selected Dr. Rozenberg after a multi-month evaluation process reviewing dozens of clinicians across Los Angeles. She stood out not only for her innovative approach but also for her unwavering commitment to integrity, patient empowerment, and impact.“Dr. Rozenberg isn’t just treating backs,” says Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Ageless Living LA. “She’s changing lives. Her clinic reflects everything our magazine stands for—science, soul, and solutions that actually work.”Patient Impact at the CenterOver the past year, Spinatomy has received hundreds of testimonials from patients describing their transformation—from wheelchair dependency to walking unaided, from nightly pain to restful sleep, from hopelessness to possibility. Several of these stories will be profiled in upcoming issues of Ageless Living LA Magazine.About SpinAtomySpinAtomy is a Los Angeles-based spinal decompression and wellness clinic founded by Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg, D.C. The clinic specializes in non-surgical treatment for herniated discs, sciatica, bulging discs, and other spinal conditions using FDA-cleared technology and proprietary protocols. SpinAtomy operates in three locations throughout the LA area.To learn more, visit: https://spinatomycenters.com About Ageless Living LA MagazineAgeless Living LA Magazine is a luxury lifestyle publication featuring the top innovators, doctors, and products shaping the future of longevity and wellness in Los Angeles. From biohacking to beauty, mindfulness to medicine, the magazine curates the voices, brands, and technologies driving a more vibrant and empowered way of living.Subscribe to the digital edition for free at: https://agelesslivngla.com MEDIA CONTACT: Jana Short (818) 561-0170 Jana@Aglesslivingmagazines.com https://agelesslivingla.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.