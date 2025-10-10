Jo-Hannah Atchison’s Voice of Inclusion Earns National Recognition from Canadian Academy and Nova Star Awards

Jo-Hannah Atchison Jo-Hannah Atchison entertaining the crowd with her musical talents. Jo-Hannah Atchison accepting her two awards at the Nova Star Awards. Jo-Hannah with her hero, Unstoppable Tracy Schmitt Jo-Hannah practicing the guitar and singing her favourite genre of music, Country

Canadian Youth, Jo-Hannah Atchison, Honoured by Canadian Academy and Nova Star Awards, Continues Trailblazing in Inclusive Children’s Media



TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto / Portage La Prairie, October 9, 2025 – It’s been an extraordinary year for Jo-Hannah Atchison, the 11-year-old rising Canadian talent whose voice, heart, and advocacy are changing the landscape of children’s entertainment. Best known for voicing Sadie in Dino Ranch (Season 3), Jo-Hannah was recently celebrated by the Canadian Academy and received the Inspiration Award at the Nova Star Awards in Toronto — two honors that recognize not only her artistic talent but her commitment to inclusivity and authentic representation.A Year of Recognition and RepresentationJo-Hannah’s work on Dino Ranch—a beloved children’s show on CBC Gem and Disney Junior—has brought joy to audiences worldwide. What makes her role even more special is that Jo-Hannah, who is blind, gives voice to Sadie, a character who is also blind. Her performance brings heartfelt authenticity to the series, inspiring children of all abilities to see themselves represented in the stories they love.The Canadian Academy acknowledged her groundbreaking contribution with a special recognition earlier this year, writing:“Jo-Hannah Atchison, celebrated by the Canadian Academy, shines brightly as an actress who is blind voicing Sadie in Season 3 of Dino Ranch. Not only does she bring joy and authenticity to her role, but she is also a passionate advocate for disability representation in media. Her dedication to inclusivity and representation is matched only by her love for country music, aiming towards a future as a country star. Jo-Hannah’s contributions are pivotal in creating a more inclusive world for children’s media.”Shortly after, at the 2025 Nova Star Awards, Jo-Hannah received the Inspiration Award, an honor given to young performers who embody perseverance, purpose, and passion. The ceremony celebrated her as a voice for change—both in the studio and beyond it.The Journey Behind the VoiceHailing from Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, Jo-Hannah has always been drawn to performance. Whether it’s behind a microphone or on stage with a guitar, she channels emotion, honesty, and storytelling into everything she does. Her debut song, written for her father, showcased her love for classic country music, a genre that continues to guide her artistic path.Her journey, however, has also been one of resilience and advocacy. Jo-Hannah’s success is a product of her talent, determination, and the unwavering support of a community that believes in accessibility and opportunity for all.Talent agent Jackie Warden of Warden Talent, who represents Jo-Hannah, describes her impact perfectly:“Jo-Hannah’s voice is so important to the industry, because she is breaking down barriers, and has had an equal opportunity to represent characters who are authentically blind, as well as those who present as able-bodied. What I especially love is that every producer we’ve worked with has embraced her fully, and willingly accommodated her special needs for braille transcriptions and recording studio locations.”That same spirit of collaboration and respect carries into her training with acting coach John Stevens of Act With Purpose International, who has witnessed firsthand the effect Jo-Hannah has on those around her:“Working with Jo-Hannah Atchison and her family has been truly inspiring. Despite her visual impairment, Jo-Hannah’s remarkable talent and passion shine brightly. She is not only a dedicated advocate for the blind community but also a powerful voice for the entire accessible community, championing inclusion and breaking down barriers for people of all abilities. Collaborating with her and her family has been a profound reminder of how advocacy and creativity together can transform storytelling and representation. I honestly believe she has taught me more than I have taught her.”Together, these voices paint a portrait of a young performer who is not only succeeding in her craft but reshaping what success looks like in a more inclusive entertainment industry.Family, Foundation, and the Power of CommunityBehind Jo-Hannah’s achievements stands a devoted family and a growing network of support. Her parents, Samantha and Doug Atchison, have been with her every step of the way—from her earliest auditions to standing beside her on stage.“I always knew Jo-Hannah was meant to shine,” says her mother, Samantha. “It's an unexplainable instinct I had before she came into this world. She is the real-life definition of ‘Hard work makes dreams come true,’ and there is no doubt in my mind that there is nothing in this world that she won't achieve. Her ability to represent herself and others just like her through the media makes her an inspiration. An attribute most people spend an entire lifetime trying to achieve, and she's only 11.”Her father, Doug, adds:“I cannot express how it feels to watch our little girl grow in this industry. It's surreal, to watch her on TV and listen to her performances. The amount of pride I get when I get to tell people ‘That's my kid’ is indescribable. The fact that she allows me to be beside her on stage while performing is such an honor for me. This is just the beginning—she is not done growing, and I can't wait to see what her future holds.”Jo-Hannah is also a proud supporter of the Act On Ability Foundation, an organization forged by her acting coach, John Stevens, that is committed to promoting inclusion, accessibility, and empowerment for people with disabilities. The Foundation’s mission was recently strengthened thanks to a generous grant from the MCC Church of Toronto, helping expand programs that create opportunities for individuals of all abilities to thrive in arts and culture.Looking AheadAs Jo-Hannah continues her work in voice acting and pursues her dream of becoming a country music artist, she remains grounded in her purpose—to open doors for others, to amplify underrepresented voices, and to prove that ability, not disability, defines artistry.At just eleven years old, Jo-Hannah Atchison isn’t just making history in the entertainment world—she’s building a future where every child, regardless of ability, can find themselves reflected in the stories they love.

