Wilderness Center Expands Land Conservation with 36-acre Acquisition

Wilderness Center Logo Wilderness Center Interpretive Building Wilderness Lake Prairie

Land to Create a Preserved Wildlife Habitat and Trail Extension

This new 36-acre parcel will become an invaluable piece of a mosaic of conserved land that Ohio’s wildlife and migratory birds need to thrive and that the community can enjoy for generations to come.” — Jeanne Gural, executive director of the Wilderness Center

WILMOT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wilderness Center (TWC) today announced the acquisition of a 36-acre parcel of land in Stark County for conservation and wildlife habitat restoration.

One of 15 parcels of land made available for public auction earlier this fall, and situated across the street from Foxfield Preserve on Foxfield Street Northwest in Navarre, the 36-acre parcel is part of the original 153 acres of the Soehnlen family farm.

“The unexpected land auction presented an incredible opportunity for us to expand wildlife habitat at our Wilmot location in alignment with our mission,” said Jeanne Gural, executive director of the Wilderness Center. “This new 36-acre parcel will become an invaluable piece of a mosaic of conserved land that Ohio’s wildlife and migratory birds need to thrive, and that the community can enjoy for generations to come.”

Grasslands at the new parcel will be enhanced to support pollinators, migratory birds, and a variety of other wildlife. Adjacent forests will be replenished with native trees. A new Bluebird Trail will extend the existing trail system on the grounds, enhancing visitor experiences and educational opportunities.

The newly acquired parcel sold for $966,265 in a deal that closed on November 12. More than $430,000 in donations were received before the auction, and the remaining balance was drawn from TWC’s reserve fund.

“Without the generosity of our donors, this acquisition would not have been possible, and we are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of our community,” Gural continued. “We will be actively working to restore the reserve fund quickly so we can make critical habitat improvements on this new parcel and continue to respond to urgent conservation needs.”

For more information and to donate to the Wilderness Center’s ongoing conservation efforts, visit www.wildernesscenter.org.

About the Wilderness Center

Based in Wilmot, Ohio, and founded in 1964, the Wilderness Center (TWC) is a 501(c )(3) nonprofit conservation organization that relies on memberships and donations to keep its trails free and open to the public, and its programs affordable and accessible. TWC’s mission is to inspire and nurture a connection between people and nature through habitat conservation, environmental education, and community engagement. TWC protects more than 2,100 acres of agricultural land, forest, meadow, wetlands, and prairie across more than 22 permanently protected preserves and more than 1,300 conservation easements in seven counties. TWC’s conservation programs include a sustainable forestry program, which guides the management of 24,000 acres of privately owned forest, as well as Foxfield Preserve, Ohio’s first green burial cemetery on conserved land, and hundreds of annual environmental education programs for people of all ages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.