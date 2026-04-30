Boss Hodge Launches Private Chef and Catering Company

Boss Hodge Logo Boss Hodge Fine Dining

Private Parties and Special Events Beginning This Fall

I have a passion for creating delicious, comforting dishes, authentic South Carolina barbecue, and great dining experiences.” — Bobby Hodge, Executive Chef

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Hodge today announced the launch of its private chef and catering company in Canton, along with its new website. Founded by Executive Chef Bobby Hodge and his wife Kristen, Boss Hodge specializes in custom catering for private parties and special events.

“I have a passion for creating delicious, comforting dishes, authentic South Carolina barbecue, and great dining experiences,” said Bobby Hodge. “Having worked as a chef across the southeast, including many years in Charleston, I’m bringing southern cuisine to Ohio in a unique way.”

Bobby and Kristen established Boss Hodge last year and began by catering private parties and special events for friends and family. The couple recently purchased a building in Canton where the food kitchen will be built from the ground up, and they are scheduling events beginning this fall.

“We’re doing things differently by creating custom menus for each event,” said Kristen Hodge, Event Manager for Boss Hodge. “Rather than giving you static menus to choose from, we will work with you to create a custom menu every time that’s built around your favorites.”

Known for their warm and relatable style, personal attention, and collaborations with local farms and venues, Bobby and Kristen blend the passion for creating unforgettable experiences with a variety of cuisines and Midwestern favorites to create unique menus and memorable events. Visit bosshodge.com to schedule an event beginning this fall.

About Boss Hodge

Founded by Executive Chef Bobby Hodge and his wife Kristen, Boss Hodge specializes in creating custom menus and authentic South Carolina barbecue for private dinner parties and special events. Executive Chef Bobby Hodge established Boss Hodge with his wife, Kristen, after working as a chef in Charleston and across the Southeast. Boss Hodge weaves a variety of southern cuisines with Midwestern favorites to create unforgettable dining experiences at private homes and event venues across Northeast Ohio.

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