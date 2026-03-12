Save Ohio Bees Awards Seed Grant to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Save Ohio Bees Logo Bumble Bee Tracy Teuscher, Founder of Save Ohio Bees

Degraded Turf To Be Naturalized for Pollinators

MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a seed grant from Save Ohio Bees, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is transforming an acre of degraded turf into a vibrant meadow of native wildflowers to benefit pollinators and inspire park visitors.

“Through our seed grant program, we work with organizations across Ohio to revitalize habitats that play an essential role in pollinator health, biodiversity, and the sustainability and resilience of regional ecosystems,” said Tracy Teuscher, founder of Save Ohio Bees. “We are grateful to collaborate with the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park on this project and hope it will be the first of many.”

The seed grant features 28 species of native flowering forbs for a full acre of land and site preparation is underway. A portion of the seed will also be grown in the conservancy’s greenhouse, and the seedlings will be transferred to the site later this spring to expedite restoration efforts.

“Because one in four native bee species is at risk of extinction, including many that are essential for crop pollination and ecosystem health, habitat projects like this one are more important than ever,” Teuscher continued. “We are thrilled to contribute to Ohio’s only national park.”

In the past year alone, Save Ohio Bees has awarded three major seed grants, helped fund conservation programs through the Wilderness Center, Pollinator Partnership, and Western Reserve Land Conservancy, and coordinated with Ohio District Kiwanis to connect 5,500 adult members and 10,000 student leaders with resources for backyard and community pollinator garden projects. Learn more at saveohiobees.org.



About Save Ohio Bees™

Save Ohio Bees is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring pollinator habitat, funding conservation, and providing educational resources and programming to the community. In addition to its seed grant and educational programs, Save Ohio Bees offers a free online resource library that includes guides on bees, plants, trees, and pollinator gardens, DIY projects, educational videos, and more.

