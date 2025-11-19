KDHE Launches New Wastewater Monitoring Dashboard

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has launched its new Kansas Wastewater Monitor for Respiratory Viruses dashboard.

This interactive tool offers the public, policymakers, researchers, and other partners access to information on the presence of viruses in Kansas communities. Community members will be able to access KDHE data on detections of important viruses in wastewater along with suggestions for how to stay healthy.

“The dashboard shares both our data and our interpretations clearly and transparently so people can make informed decisions about their health,” Dr. John Anderson, KDHE Informatics and Molecular Epidemiology program director, said. “Essentially, this dashboard will be another resource that Kansans can use to understand what germs are making our communities sick.”

The KDHE Informatics and Molecular Epidemiology program oversees Kansas’ wastewater pathogen monitoring, an effort to better understand disease trends by looking for viruses at wastewater treatment plants. KDHE currently monitors levels of Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the virus that causes COVID-19. Detecting viruses this way provides high-quality insights into disease trends, often before hospitals see an increase of patients, while remaining completely anonymous and preserving privacy.

The Kansas Wastewater Monitor for Respiratory Viruses shows data from nine wastewater treatment plants across three counties: Reno County, Shawnee County, and Johnson County. For residents of other counties, it provides a statewide summary of trends. This work is collaborative, and wastewater treatment facilities and their city or county commissioners have to opt-in to participate in the program.

With the support of participating facilities personnel, city and county commissioners, local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this dashboard will provide critical insights for protecting Kansas communities from disease.

###