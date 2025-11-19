Boil Water Order Rescinded for Seven Winds RV Park, Seward County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water order for the Seven Winds RV Park public water supply system located in Seward County. KDHE officials issued the order because of confirmed E. coli contamination in the drinking water distribution system.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water order, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing of drinking water samples collected from the Seven Winds RV Park indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 620-391-4271 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.





