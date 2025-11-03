CureMetrix joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

Being part of this network of innovators allows us to collaborate with organizations that share our vision for advancing healthcare through responsible, science-driven AI
— Navid Alipour CEO of CureMetrix, Inc
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

CureMetrix, a global leader in AI-driven medical imaging solutions for breast health, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"Being part of this network of innovators allows us to collaborate with organizations that share our vision for advancing healthcare through responsible, science-driven AI," said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMetrix, Inc. "With cmAngio®, we're empowering clinicians with additional insights from existing imaging, and joining the Innovators' Network reinforces our commitment to innovation and improving patient care."


About CureMetrix

CureMetrix joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them AI solutions including cmAngio®.
cmAngio is FDA cleared AI-based software to identify Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC), an incidental finding in FFDM and DBT screening mammograms.

CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and institutions around the world to collect over 5 million images to train and validate their algorithms. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease we believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. With FDA-cleared cmAngio and other AI innovations, CureMetrix is dedicated to improving clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare systems worldwide while giving patients confidence in their results. Learn more at www.CureMetrix.com.

CureMetrix joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to build best-in-class AI solutions that support clinicians and their patients. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection- delivering solutions that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.

