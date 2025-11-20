FIRST Releases Docuseries Exploring the Future of Brand Experiences

Global agency FIRST spotlights how live experiences are redefining marketing and driving real business results.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIRST , a leading global brand experience agency, today announced a new docuseries that will uncover how organizations use live experiences to drive business growth, deepen human connection, and build enduring brand loyalty.The documentary will follow FIRST leadership and teams as they navigate the high-stakes world of global B2B event management, from creative planning to live execution, where every decision shapes a brand’s moment on stage.“The most memorable experiences create an emotional connection. They’re thoughtful and intentional–like they were made for you. We help our clients cut through the noise to create an event that is meaningful, and stands out. And in a world that’s becoming more digital by the day, that kind of real-life connection matters more than ever.” – Maureen Ryan Fable, Group CEO of FIRSTA key theme of the docuseries is how the flexible operating models at FIRST- project-based work, embedded teams, and on-premise solutions- enable brands to expand globally with strategic support that roots teams into client organizations. As demand grows, FIRST continues to invest in sustainable and AI-driven solutions to enhance creativity, streamline delivery, and reduce environmental impact, enabling smarter, more scalable experiences.Operating from five global hubs, New York, London, Los Angeles, Dublin, and Singapore, FIRST delivers over 15,000 events annually in more than 30 countries. Backed by a team of 800+ specialists worldwide, FIRST works with many of the world’s most respected brands, from Fortune 500 companies to emerging innovators, to create tailored experiences that align with business strategy, culture, and market goals.About FIRSTFIRST is a leading global brand experience agency providing Content, Creative, Digital Technology, Management & Delivery, and Data & Insights services. FIRST brings brands and people together through creative, connected experiences and serves clients across industries, including financial services, technology, new & traditional media, aerospace, healthcare, and professional services. FIRST has received numerous accolades, including being listed among the 2025 Most Innovative Marketing Agencies of the Year by Chief Marketer, named Top Agency of the Year 2024 by Event Marketer, highlighted as a Global Agency of the Year, Over 100 Employees by C&IT, and listed among the 200 Top Marketing Agencies in 2024, 2023, and 2022 by Chief Marketer.Learn more at www.firstagency.com

