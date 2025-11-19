Virtual Therapy from PA Behavioral Services Offers Personalized Care Across Pennsylvania

Christina Lees and Nicole Garrison of PA Behavioral Services offer teletherapy appointment for clients across Pennsylvania.

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking the first step toward therapy can feel overwhelming, both emotionally and logistically. PA Behavioral Services is removing these barriers by offering fully virtual, personalized teletherapy to clients throughout Pennsylvania.With a focus on quality, accessibility, and meaningful connection, PA Behavioral Services delivers expert-led mental health care through secure, HIPAA-compliant video sessions. Whether someone lives in a busy city or a rural area, professional support is now within reach, without the stress of traveling to an office."Teletherapy allows us to meet clients where they are, both physically and emotionally," said Nicole Garrison, LPC, Co-Founder. "Our practice is designed to be accessible, responsive, and tailored to each individual's needs."PA Behavioral Services specializes in a wide range of mental health concerns , including anxiety, OCD, trauma, depression, and relationship issues. The team includes therapists who are highly trained in evidence-based treatments such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)."We know how powerful it can be to create a secure space where clients feel seen, heard, and supported," said Christina Lees, LPC, Co-Founder. "With teletherapy, we can offer that level of care to anyone in Pennsylvania, without clients needing to worry about traffic, parking, or taking time off work." Every new client begins with a consultation to determine their needs and to match them with a therapist who is the right fit. This approach ensures that care is both effective and personalized.PA Behavioral Services provides teletherapy to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. With flexible scheduling and a client-centered philosophy, the practice continues to expand access to consistent, high-quality mental health care across the state.

