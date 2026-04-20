Wheel Snipe Give Back Highlights Power Player Sponsors Driving Community Impact

Three local businesses take center stage for their role in supporting Philadelphia Blind Hockey through community partnership.

This event came together through the support of businesses that care about their community” — Amanda, Marketing Agency Near You

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Agency Near You is spotlighting three Power Player sponsors whose support helped shape the success of the inaugural Wheel Snipe Give Back hockey tournament at Hatfield Ice Arena.The event raised $4,000 for Philadelphia Blind Hockey and brought together players, fans, and local businesses around a shared mission. Among those businesses, three stood out for their commitment and involvement.A well-known name in the local retail space, Beer-A-Rama stepped in as a Power Player sponsor with a focus on community connection. The company provided snacks and drinks for players throughout the tournament, helping keep teams fueled and engaged during a full day of competition.Their contribution added a practical and appreciated element to the player experience, reinforcing their role as a business that shows up for local initiatives and supports community-driven events.Grove Wellness Center brought a performance and recovery-focused perspective to the tournament, highlighting resources available to athletes and their families beyond the rink.The center works with individuals to identify specific goals such as strength, speed, awareness, body-mind connection, and recovery from injuries that may limit performance. Through a combination of acupuncture and neuromuscular-focused techniques, Grove Wellness Center focuses on fine-tuning the connection between the brain and muscles to address dysfunction and improve movement.Patients may receive targeted rehabilitation exercises alongside treatment, helping reinforce progress and support long-term physical development. Their involvement in the tournament reflects a commitment to supporting athletes at every stage, from performance to recovery.PB Adjusting joined as a Power Player sponsor with a strong focus on advocacy and support. Known for representing property owners, the company extended that same mindset into the community by backing an event centered on inclusion and opportunity.Their participation helped strengthen the foundation of the tournament and highlighted how local businesses can play a meaningful role in supporting community initiatives.The Power Player sponsorship tier was created to recognize businesses that take an active role in community-driven events. Each of these sponsors contributed to making the first Wheel Snipe Give Back tournament a success, both on and off the ice.“This event came together through the support of businesses that care about their community,” said Amanda from Marketing Agency Near You. “These sponsors played a direct role in shaping the experience for players and helping us deliver a strong first event.”Philadelphia Blind Hockey continues to provide adaptive hockey opportunities for athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Support from local sponsors plays a direct role in growing the program and increasing access to the sport.With plans to make Wheel Snipe Give Back an annual event, Marketing Agency Near You is focused on building long-term partnerships with businesses that want to be part of something that connects community, sport, and impact.The initiative reflects a consistent approach to growth and engagement, where each event builds on the last and strengthens the network around it.

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