Southland Credit Union Selects Eltropy Through Partnership with Alkami

Credit union to deploy text messaging and AI-powered conversations platform across lending, collections, and member service teams

Alkami's introduction of Eltropy gives us new levels of efficiency and expands our communication channels so Southland can continue delivering exceptional and personalized service to our Members.” — Chris Burns, EVP and CFO, Southland Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced that Southland Credit Union (Southland) has selected Eltropy's unified conversations platform through its partnership with Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S.Southland will initially launch Eltropy's text messaging capabilities within its lending and collections teams before expanding to AI-powered chatbot and live chat functionality across the organization. This phased approach will enable Southland to expand its communication channels and enhance operational efficiency across multiple business units."Our partnership with Eltropy marks another important milestone in Southland's digital transformation journey," said Chris Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Southland Credit Union. "Through our ongoing collaboration with Alkami, we've continued to identify and implement innovative solutions that elevate the member experience. Alkami's introduction of Eltropy gives us new levels of efficiency and expands our communication channels so Southland can continue delivering exceptional and personalized service to our Members."The collaboration between Eltropy & Alkami creates a pathway for credit unions and banks to access advanced communication tools through their existing Digital Banking Platform. By integrating Eltropy's conversations platform with Alkami's Digital Banking Solution, financial institutions can offer members their preferred communication channels – text, chat, video, and voice – while maintaining a single, unified view of member interactions."Southland Credit Union's decision to add Eltropy through their Alkami partnership is an excellent example of how credit unions can strategically expand their digital capabilities," said Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy. "By starting with text messaging in lending and collections, then moving to AI-powered chat, Southland is taking a thoughtful approach that will deliver value across their entire organization. We're excited to support their journey and work closely with Alkami to make this implementation successful."The Eltropy-Alkami partnership allows mutual customers to access Eltropy's platform through Alkami's Digital Banking ecosystem, creating opportunities for credit unions like Southland to bring advanced communication capabilities to their members while working with technology partners they already know and trust.To learn more about Eltropy's partnerships and platform capabilities, visit eltropy.com or request a demo.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice—all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.About Southland Credit UnionSouthland Credit Union is a $1.3 billion credit union that serves more than 70,000 Members. The credit union operates 11 locations in Orange and Los Angeles Counties in Southern California. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, Southland is dedicated to providing our Members with exceptional, comprehensive, and innovative financial solutions, delivered with uniquely personal service. For more information, visit SouthlandCU.org.About AlkamiAlkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

