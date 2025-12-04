Expansion of Healthcare Uniform Programs Reflects Broader Industry Shift, Work Hard Dress Right Says
Uniform Program Company Work Hard Dress Right Reports Expansion of Healthcare Uniform Programs Support Multi-Department Needs
The participating organization—one of Southern Connecticut’s largest providers of outpatient behavioral healthcare—has worked with Work Hard Dress Right and Feury Image Group for more than a decade. Its recent expansion includes coordinated medical scrubs, security apparel, and professional attire for admitting and administrative teams.
According to Brian Traynor, Director of Operations at Work Hard Dress Right, this update “mirrors what many healthcare systems are pursuing: scalable uniform programs that support consistent presentation, operational efficiency, and clearer departmental identification.”
Growing Apparel Needs Across Healthcare Roles
Program updates include:
• Clinical scrubs in standardized colors and styles
• Security apparel, including outerwear and high-visibility options
• Professional wear for administrative and patient-facing departments
These categories support unified appearance standards and help address the apparel needs of departments that interact with patients, visitors, or facility operations.
Customization and Identification Requirements Increasing
Color-coded uniforms and role-specific customization play an important part in patient satisfaction. Being able to quickly recognize who is entering their room, whether it's nursing, respiratory therapy, patient transport, radiology, or housekeeping, helps give patients a sense of clarity and control during what can be an uncertain time. Research has continually shown that clearly identifiable uniforms help build trust and reduce anxiety, all of which go to support a smoother, more positive care experience. (BMC Nursing, 2025).
To address that industry challenge, uniform customization—including embroidery, screen printing, heat-seal applications, and reflective transfers—has seen increased demand. Such methods support identification, safety, and departmental clarity, particularly in larger or multi-location healthcare environments.
Web-Based Systems Supporting Multi-Department Complexity
The expanded program is managed through a web-based uniform platform, or “portal”, which offers:
• Role-based product catalogs
• Approval workflows
• Spending controls
• Reporting tools
• Fulfillment support
These features are becoming more common as healthcare organizations adopt centralized systems to manage apparel needs across diverse job categories.
Reflecting a Broader Industry Trend
Work Hard Dress Right and Feury Image Group support healthcare uniform programs for hospital networks, senior-care providers, university-affiliated medical facilities, and community health centers, as well as many other industries. “We are seeing more organizations updating or expanding their programs to improve consistency, simplify management, and support evolving departmental requirements,” said Traynor.
About Work Hard Dress Right
Based in Newark, NJ, and serving clients nationwide, Work Hard Dress Right combines local service with scalable program management. Whether for a regional business or a multi-state operation, WHDR supports uniform programs ranging from small practices to multi-site regional healthcare systems.
About Feury Image Group
Feury Image Group provides uniform program management, web-based apparel platforms, branded merchandise, and print services for organizations nationwide. The company uses advanced technologies and established quality controls to support clients across managed uniform programs, branded apparel, promotional products, and print communications. Feury Image Group is SOC 2 Type II certified, ensuring its systems, data practices, and uniform program portals meet rigorous standards for security, privacy, and compliance.
