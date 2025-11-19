Work Hard Dress Right Marks One Year in Newark, Empowering Everyday Heroes

Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company. Newark East Ward Councilman Michael Silva

Councilman Michael Silva Praises Work Hard Dress Right for Strengthening Local Jobs, Economic Growth, and Community Partnerships in Newark

I’m proud to see this Newark-based company growing, hiring locally, and empowering others to succeed while helping our community look and feel its best.” — Councilman Michael Silva

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right , a Feury Image Group company, is celebrating its first year serving Newark’s diverse workforce — outfitting the people who keep the city running, from landscapers and construction crews to cleaning services, healthcare professionals, and beauty salons.A Year of Growth in Newark’s IronboundLocated on Ferry Street in the heart of Newark’s Ironbound district, Work Hard Dress Right has quickly become a trusted destination for quality workwear, uniforms, safety footwear, and custom-branded apparel. The store’s one-year milestone marks more than just retail success — it reflects a growing movement toward local, personalized service and away from the limitations of rental uniform programs.Serving Newark’s Diverse Workforce Every Day“Work Hard Dress Right is more than a store — it’s a local resource for Newark’s workforce,” said Brian Traynor, Director of Operations for Work Hard Dress Right. “We’re open seven days a week because our customers don’t take days off. Whether it’s a family-owned landscaping business or a healthcare provider starting a new shift, we’re here to serve them — in English or Spanish. We’re proud to be part of Newark’s working community — the people and small businesses who make this city move.”Backed by Newark-Based Distribution and Fast In-House CustomizationSupported by a fully-staffed local distribution center, Work Hard Dress Right ensures rapid turnaround and reliable service for customers throughout the region. The store’s on-site embroidery and high-speed printing capabilities allow most custom orders to be completed quickly and with precision — often faster than national suppliers can deliver.Supporting Local Businesses of All SizesBeyond workwear, Work Hard Dress Right provides a complete range of branding solutions — from uniforms and apparel to store signage, business cards, and promotional items. Together, these locally produced services help companies establish and enhance their professional image through a single trusted Newark-based partner.For larger organizations, the Newark store also supports managed uniform programs, offering web portals for online ordering, tracking, and maintaining consistency in employee apparel across locations.Community Leader Recognizes WHDR’s Local Impact“Supporting local businesses like Work Hard Dress Right means investing directly in our community — in our neighbors, our families, and the future of Newark,” said East Ward Councilman Michael Silva . “Every new job, every partnership, and every success story strengthens the fabric of our city. I’m proud to see this Newark-based company growing, hiring locally, and empowering others to succeed while helping our community look and feel its best.”As a proud member of the Essex County Chamber of Commerce, Work Hard Dress Right is deeply rooted in Newark’s business community — promoting quality, service, and pride in local workmanship. The store maintains one of the area’s highest Google review ratings, with customers frequently citing the team’s friendliness, professionalism, and ability to customize uniforms on-site or through convenient nationwide delivery.Expanding Partnerships and Preparing for Year TwoAs the company begins its second year, Work Hard Dress Right is focused on expanding its partnerships with local businesses and strengthening its role as a regional hub for branded workwear and business essentials.Honoring the Everyday Heroes Who Keep Newark Moving“The people we serve — construction workers, contractors, medical staff, cleaning crews, salon teams — these are the everyday heroes of Newark and beyond,” said Traynor. “We’re proud to help them work hard and dress right every day.”For more information, visit workharddressright.com or stop by 2 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ.

