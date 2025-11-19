Equator Launches the EZ 4800 All-in-One Washer-Dryer: A Compact Vented System Engineered for Faster, Smarter Laundry Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to introduce the EZ 4800 All-in-One Washer-Dryer, a vented-dry combination unit designed to deliver a new level of speed, hygiene, and convenience for RV owners, small-space households, and anyone seeking a high-performance compact laundry solution.

Purpose-built for life on the move, the EZ 4800 offers vented drying that works up to 30% faster than condensing systems, giving users the efficiency of a traditional dryer in a single, space-saving unit. With a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity, 1400 RPM spin speed, and 15 carefully engineered programs, the machine supports everything from daily loads to deep-cleaning cycles—including dedicated Sanitize, Allergen, Self-Clean, and Pet Cycle functions.

The EZ 4800 is designed for hands-off simplicity as much as performance. A color-coded LED display provides clear visual feedback, while touch-sensitive controls streamline cycle selection. An integrated QR code gives instant access to guides and support, and a 13-code diagnostic system helps users troubleshoot with confidence. The machine also adjusts automatically with features like Auto Water Level, Auto Dry Level, Oversuds Control, and a 2-minute Winterize cycle that prepares the system for RV storage during cold-weather months.

Engineered with durability and hygiene at its core, the EZ 4800 includes an anti-bacterial drum baffle, dual high-speed drying fans, and a stainless steel pearl-drum interior designed to protect fabrics while resisting wear. Compliance with California Prop 65 standards, combined with ETL certification, ensures the product meets stringent safety and environmental requirements.

Measuring 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches and weighing 161 lbs, the unit installs easily in compact spaces, with adjustable leveling legs for stability. Available in black, white, or silver, the EZ 4800 blends seamlessly with both RV and home interiors while providing the power of two full appliances in one.

With its advanced vented-dry system, intuitive interface, and travel-ready design, the EZ 4800 delivers a practical and innovative laundry solution—one engineered for modern living, wherever the road leads.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a global leader in creating energy-efficient, space-saving appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine environments. Known for innovation and durability, Equator continues to design products that make everyday living smarter, simpler, and more sustainable.



