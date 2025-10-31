Equator Introduces the SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet: A New Era of At-Home Fabric Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly announces the release of the SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet, a next-generation steam dryer designed to bring professional dry-cleaning results into the home. Combining intelligent fabric care, advanced sanitization, and quiet precision, this slim, elegant appliance redefines how garments are refreshed, deodorized, and wrinkle-free.

At just 59 3/16" x 22" x 15 13/16" (HxWxD), the SDC 760 blends effortlessly into bedrooms, laundry rooms, and closets while offering exceptional performance. With a capacity of up to 33 lbs (or four hanging garments), this innovative unit replaces the harsh tumbling of traditional dryers with a gentle steam-based process that restores clothes to a pressed, professional finish. Operating between 158°F and 176°F, the Smart Dry Closet gently dries and smooths clothing without the risk of damage—making it ideal for delicates, woolens, and business wear.

Beyond drying, the SDC 760 is engineered for complete garment care. A special sanitize cycle reaches 80°C to remove bacteria, germs, and dust mites, while the interior UV light deodorizes and refreshes fabrics. Its perfume fill container allows users to infuse garments with their favorite scent, and a built-in dehumidifier and automatic cooling function ensure clothes emerge ready to wear—cool, dry, and pristine.

The appliance also includes four moving hangers (three for clothes, one for trousers) for optimal air circulation and a Pant Press Care program to preserve crisp creases. A touch control panel makes operation intuitive, while ultra-quiet performance allows for late-night use without disruption. Designed with user convenience in mind, the SDC 760 features adjustable legs, built-in clamps, and customizable drying and refresh cycles.

Available in white, black, and stainless steel finishes, the model also offers a left-hinged stainless steel version for flexible installation. With its combination of innovation, efficiency, and elegance, the Equator SDC 760 delivers a luxury laundry experience from the comfort of home.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of innovation in compact, efficient, and sustainable home and specialty appliances. Serving households, RVs, and marine environments worldwide, Equator continues to blend modern design with performance and reliability. From laundry to kitchen and air care, the company remains committed to making life simpler, smarter, and cleaner.

