Transformative Leader Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, Appointed 2026 NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury President

Diquez Will Curate a World-Class Panel of Global Creative Leaders to Recognize Groundbreaking Work

I am honored and excited to lead this year’s Executive Jury and recognize the ideas that take risks, drive real results, make you feel something, and remind us why we love this industry.” — Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards® has named Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, Executive Jury President for the 2026 competition. A globally recognized leader, she will curate and guide an international roster of creative visionaries to select the year’s most innovative and inspiring work across all categories.Since 1957, New York Festivals Advertising Awards has celebrated the highest standards of creativity and innovation. Andrea Diquez’s truly international perspective exemplifies the spirit of the competition. Under her guidance, the Executive Jury’s face-to-face sessions will foster thoughtful evaluation, dynamic collaboration, and a commitment to recognizing the most creative-leading, industry-defining work in advertising. Drawing on decades of experience, she brings proven expertise and vision to the Executive Jury.“Andrea Diquez’s unique blend of creative vision and business leadership makes her the perfect choice to assemble and lead the 2026 Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “Her impressive success in transforming agencies and understanding of the synergy between brands, business, and creativity ensure that this year’s jury will be guided with insight, vision, and a commitment to honoring the very best in advertising.”"For over 65 years New York Festivals has celebrated the bold creativity that builds business and moves our industry forward. I am honored and excited to lead this year’s Executive Jury and recognize the ideas that take risks, drive real results, make you feel something, and remind us why we love this industry."—Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUTWith over 25 years of collaborating with the industry’s top creative and business leaders, Andrea Diquez brings a rare combination of strategic insight and business acumen to the Executive Jury. Renowned for uniting innovation with measurable business impact, she leverages a deep network of trailblazing talent to ensure the 2026 jury recognizes work that sets new benchmarks in advertising.Known for breakthrough business success, Andrea Diquez originally from Venezuela, has spent much of her career in New York leading global agencies and building award-winning teams. From 2011 to 2013, as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Mexico, she doubled the agency’s business and earned numerous international honors. She went on to become CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi New York in 2016, where she diversified the client roster and revitalized the agency’s creative reputation. In 2021, she took the helm at DDB Chicago, achieving 35% growth and multiple creative awards before joining GUT as Global CEO in 2022.Throughout her career, Diquez has built diverse, high-performing teams that deliver powerful creative solutions to complex business challenges, earning more than 250 awards from leading festivals including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD, Clios, and The One Show. She has served as Jury President at Cannes Lions, Jury Chair at the Iridium Effies, and as a juror for the London International Awards, The One Show, and the Effie Grand Jury.The 2026 NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury judging sessions will take place in New York City in June 2026.The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive and Shortlist Juries who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. View the 2025 Executive Jury panel.The New York Festivals 2026 Advertising Awards will open for entries on January 13, 2026. For more information on categories, rules and regulations visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ . View the 2025 award-winners About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

