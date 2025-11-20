NYFHealth® Unveils the 2025 Shortlist: U.S. Agencies Lead Tally, Followed by Canada, Germany, and the U.K.

Entries from 17 Countries Advance to the Trophy Round

NYF Health is excited to unveil the 2025 Shortlist, featuring standout campaigns from agencies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.” — Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYF Health Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Health Awards® has announced the 2025 competition Shortlist New York Festivals Health Awards shines the spotlight on breakthrough healthcare advertising from around the world, honoring bold ideas and meaningful creativity that transcend language and cultural boundaries.“NYF Health is excited to unveil the 2025 Shortlist, featuring standout campaigns from agencies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond,” said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director of NYF Health Awards. “We thank our global Shortlist Jury for their expert judging of this exceptional work. These globally diverse entries showcase creative excellence and impact that resonate with audiences and healthcare professionals worldwide, setting the stage for an inspiring Executive Jury deliberation.”The Shortlisted entries were thoughtfully determined by the NYF Health Awards Shortlist Jury, composed of 178 distinguished healthcare and pharma creative leaders. Entries advancing represent global markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, France, Italy, India, Spain, New Zealand, Slovenia, Switzerland, Australia, UAE, and Venezuela, highlighting the global reach of healthcare and pharma advertising.Shortlisted campaigns showcased a bold mix of creativity and strategy, including humor, animation, augmented experiences, influencer collaborations, brand partnerships, sound and music design, integrated campaigns, live activations, radio, Out-of-Home, podcasts, and more. These initiatives engaged audiences, connected with healthcare professionals, and delivered meaningful impact across the marketplace.North AmericaUS AgenciesFor 2025, leading U.S. agencies topped the shortlist with bold, high-impact campaigns. Standout agencies include FCB Health New York (an IPG Health Company), Digitas Health, Grey NY, GSW (Powered by Syneos Health), Humancare (an IPG Health Company), DeVito/Verdi, McKinney, Fusion92, Rise and Run, Publicis Health, Mosaic Group (an IPG Health Company), Tessa Films, Publicis LeOne, Neon (an IPG Health Company), The Considered, 21 Grams, Inizio Evoke, and Pfizer, dna Communications/Weber Shandwick, and Wildtype Health.Canadian AgenciesCanadian agencies also made an impressive showing, with powerhouse Klick Health Canada securing the second-highest number of shortlisted entries. Additional Canadian work advancing to the Executive Jury round includes entries from Tank Worldwide and Novo Nordisk, Video & Live Production.Global AgenciesVisionary and forward-thinking entries from top global agencies also earned shortlist recognition. These include Serviceplan Germany, IPG Health Germany, Pages BBDO Dominican Republic, SAMY Spain, V-ROK Communications Network India, FCB Health Vybe (an IPG Health Company), Publicis Middle East, McCann Health London (an IPG Health Company), McCann Paris, Novo Nordisk, Video & Live Production Denmark, Showpony Australia, Foundation for Health and Mind Development Switzerland, Motion Sickness New Zealand, and Dentsu Creative France.All Shortlisted work advances to the face-to-face Executive Jury sessions. Final award levels will be determined by two distinct NYF Health Awards Executive Juries : the Health & Wellness Executive Jury, chaired by Allison Ceraso, Chief Creative Officer of Digitas Health, and the Pharma Executive Jury, led by Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer of FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company.Trophy-winning campaigns of the 2025 NYF Health Awards will be announced on December 4, 2025.Look for insights from the Executive Jury members in the weeks to come in the weekly NYF Health emails. [subscribe on our homepage: https://home.nyfhealth.com/ For more information on the 2025 NYF Health competition and to view the 2025 Shortlist visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.