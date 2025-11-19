Learn the first steps of hide tanning at MDC workshop Dec. 13 in Rolla

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – Hunters are encouraged to join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a workshop focused on the first steps in tanning in Rolla.

The workshop, “Game Utilization - Raccoon Hides: First Steps in Hair on Tanning,” will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Marguerite Bray Conservation Area in Rolla.

Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212617

Animal fur has been used by generations of people for making clothing, blankets, hats and more. For this clinic, participants will need to bring one to two raccoon hides (preferably partially frozen) to class to scrape and salt. If a registrant does not have a raccoon hide, they may still attend and observe. By the end of the clinic, participants will have the knowledge to finish tanning their hides to make a hat or other small item.

Staff will review how to skin a raccoon, and then participants will flesh their raccoon hides and salt them to take home for further processing. Fleshing beams and knives will be provided, but participants may bring along their own tools. Once the raccoons are scraped and salted, the class will observe and assist staff with the remaining steps of hide preparation as well as learn how to lay out a simple hat pattern.

Attendees are encouraged to wear old clothes and muck boots as well as bring along a rubber apron. A heavy-duty trash bag may be used in place of an apron. Participants should also consider bringing a change of shoes for the inside portion. Snacks, drinks and a camp chair are also recommended.

Registration is required for all participants. This clinic is intended for individuals 12 years and older. Participants 12-16 years of age must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Marguerite Bray Conservation Area is located at 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road) in Rolla.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.