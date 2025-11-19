Blue Crab presentation and vote has been removed from this week’s Marine Fisheries Commission agenda

The NC Marine Fisheries Commission chairman has removed the presentation and scheduled vote pertaining to Blue Crab management options from this week’s commission meeting agenda. The Division of Marine Fisheries is sharing this agenda change so members of the public may adjust their plans, if needed.

The presentation and vote were originally included on the agenda as part of the Adaptive Management Framework in the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3.

The commission is meeting today and tomorrow (Nov. 19-20) at the Holiday Inn Resort Lumina, 1706 N. Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 28480. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Meeting materials, as well as link to the YouTube livestream, are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.