Kriti Sharma Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kriti Sharma, founder of Aaron Automotive Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, integrity, and empowerment have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Sharma explores the power of leading with integrity in a male-dominated industry and breaks down how empowering women through employment can transform communities.“Resilience and determination matter more than where you begin,” said Sharma.Kriti’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kriti-sharma63692793

