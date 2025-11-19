Cypress West Partners to Continue National Acquisition Focus in 2026

Cool Springs Professional Center in Tennessee

Company’s Growth Plans Also Include New Construction with More Than 100,000 Square Feet Under Development

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Cypress West Partners (Cypress West), 2025 was a strong year of growth. The Southern California-based owner-operator of institutional quality healthcare real estate added four high quality medical office properties to its portfolio including assets in Nevada, Florida, and Arizona, as well as securing its first medical office acquisition in Tennessee.

The acquisitions are all part of a programmatic joint venture with TPG Angelo Gordon announced in 2024 to acquire up to $750 million in medical outpatient assets. Since the launch, the two firms have acquired a total of 11 healthcare properties totaling $250 million in gross asset value.

“We will continue our growth nationwide as we look to establish a national footprint focusing on states with population growth and a strong existing patient base,” said Cypress West Partners Co-Founder Chris Cumella. “From a preferred property perspective, our focus is on purpose-built outpatient facilities nationwide.”

Cypress West also plans to continue its development focus in 2026. According to Cumella, Cypress West is already underway on a 12,000-square-foot outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Wisconsin with plans to break ground on two new projects in Arizona and California delivering over 100,000 square feet of space.

To date, Cypress West has acquired more than 4 million square feet of medical office properties across the U.S., including 200,000 square feet of medical office properties under construction.

For acquisition opportunities, contact Sam Clark (sclark@cypresswestpartners.com) and Ed Hernandez ehernandez@cypresswestpartners.com). For development opportunities, contact Jason Anzalone (janzalone@cypresswestpartners.com).

About: Christopher Cumella and Jeff Johnson co-founded Cypress West Partners, LLC, in 2013 to acquire, develop and manage healthcare properties across the United States. The team believes that the greatest opportunity in healthcare is to understand and implement all aspects of what makes a high-performing asset. The Southern California-based firm operates five offices nationwide. More at www.cypresswestpartners.com.



