CH Realty Partners to Begin Construction on Phase One of Entitled 622-Acre Development in Riverside County

Beaumont Pointe will bring more than 5.3 million square feet of industrial and commercial space to the City of Beaumont, CA.

Entitling raw land of this scale in California requires vision, stamina, and partnership. This exemplifies our approach — aligning public and private goals, sustainability, and long-term growth. ” — Philip Cyburt, CEO, CH Realty Partners

RIVERSIDE COUNTY , CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CH Realty Partners (CHRP) has officially secured full entitlements for Beaumont Pointe, a landmark 622-acre industrial and commercial development now approved within the City of Beaumont, CA. This milestone concludes a multi-year effort involving full CEQA compliance, a General Plan amendment, annexation into the City and Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD), and the formation of a Community Facilities District (CFD) to fund public infrastructure.

With the announcement, CHRP will begin construction early 2026 on Phase One encompassing 2 million square feet of industrial space situated in two buildings.

Beaumont Pointe, located along the south side of SR 60 west of Jack Rabbit Trail, is planned for more than 5.3 million square feet of industrial and commercial space. The Specific Plan includes:

• 5 million square feet of Class A industrial/logistics space across six buildings

• 246,000 square feet of general commercial, plus a planned 125-room hotel

• 277 acres of open space and conservation area

"Entitling raw land of this scale in California requires vision, stamina, and partnership," said Philip Cyburt, CEO of CH Realty Partners. "Beaumont Pointe exemplifies our approach to master planning — aligning public and private goals, integrating sustainability, and positioning for long-term growth."

At full buildout, the project is estimated at $1.5 billion in total development value and is expected to support over 5,400 jobs and significantly expand Beaumont’s tax base. The CFD structure ensures infrastructure such as roads and utilities are privately funded by the project itself. Final LAFCO approvals for annexation and water service extension were approved in July 2025.

"With Beaumont Pointe, we’re not just delivering space — we’re building capacity for modern industry, commerce, and innovation in one of Southern California’s fastest-growing corridors," Cyburt added.

About CH Realty Partners

CH Realty Partners is a Los Angeles-based developer focused on high-impact, entitlement-driven commercial and industrial projects. With over 1,200 acres in its portfolio and a track record of mastering complex approvals, CHRP brings strategic real estate solutions to life across the Western and Southern U.S. https://cyburtholdings.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.