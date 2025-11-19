HomeSage.ai Launches Next-Generation Property Intelligence APIs Powered by Upgraded AI Models

HomeSage.ai Launches Next-Generation Property Intelligence APIs

Advanced AI models deliver instant property analytics and investment insights for PropTech developers and real estate professionals across the US.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the launch of its upgraded property intelligence APIs, featuring enhanced AI models that provide insights on over 145 million US properties, delivering cutting-edge insights for real estate professionals, lenders, investors, and IT developers.

The new API suite represents a significant advancement in PropTech technology, combining sophisticated neural networks with computer vision capabilities to provide investment analysis previously unavailable through traditional data providers.​​

The PropTech market continues its rapid expansion, projected to surpass $72 billion by 2030 with an estimated compound annual growth rate between 12% and 16%. As the industry evolves, developers require API solutions that deliver more than basic property data.

Homesage.ai's upgraded models address this demand by analysing standard listings, off-market properties, and for-sale-by-owner data in real time, standardizing the information into developer-friendly REST/JSON formats.​

"Modern real estate applications need sophisticated data integration capabilities to compete effectively," said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. "Our upgraded property intelligence APIs give programmers the tools to build next-generation platforms that deliver exceptional user experiences and meet evolving market demands.

The enhanced API suite includes 20+ specialized endpoints designed for different use cases. The Investment Potential API leverages cutting-edge AI models to evaluate properties and score investment opportunities.

At the same time, the Property Condition API uses state-of-the-art computer vision technology to deliver instant condition assessments into six condition grades - Excellent, Good, Average, Outdated, Poor, and Very Poor.

The Renovation Cost Estimation API calculates detailed costs based on property condition, size, location, and architectural style, eliminating guesswork for investors and contractors.​

Additional endpoints include the Renovation ROI API, which projects potential profits and optimal renovation budgets, and the Short-term (Airbnb) and Long-term Rental Estimate API, providing cap rates, IRR calculations, cash-on-cash returns, and net operating income projections.

The Price Flexibility Score API offers insights into listing price negotiability, while the Full Property Report API delivers comprehensive, AI-powered analysis with exclusive investment indicators.​

The upgraded models deliver several key advantages for developers. Integration is straightforward with a robust REST architecture and comprehensive documentation, while transparent credit-based pricing offers better scalability than fixed subscription plans.

The system provides daily-updated property intelligence, ensuring applications use the freshest market insights. Bulk analysis capabilities enable portfolio managers and real estate professionals to scale operations efficiently.​

Homesage.ai's property intelligence APIs serve IT developers building applications for realtors, lenders, contractors, insurance providers, and PropTech teams. The platform's AI-powered analytics process properties daily, offering unique investment scoring and property condition analysis that traditional data-only APIs cannot match.

This positions developers to build sophisticated, data-driven real estate platforms that deliver a competitive advantage in crowded PropTech markets.​

For IT developers looking to integrate property intelligence APIs into their applications, Homesage.ai offers instant onboarding and a free trial. Complete technical documentation and integration examples are available at the company's developer portal.​

About HomeSage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, insurers, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

