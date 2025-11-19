Lancaster Announces Leadership Transition: Scott Thornton to Retire, Welcomes Matthew Burns

Lancaster | Exquisitely Designed, Masterfully Handcrafted Bill Lancaster, Matthew Burns, and Scott Thornton Lancaster Director of Sales and Brand Strategy, Matthew Burns

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lancaster Custom Crafted Upholstery, a leader in made-to-order luxury upholstery, today announces a significant leadership transition designed to foster brand growth and long-term stability. Scott Thornton, the company’s esteemed Vice President of Business Development, has retired effective November 19th after 15 years of dedicated and impactful service. Simultaneously, Lancaster is pleased to welcome Matthew Burns as Director of Sales and Brand Strategy, based in New York City, effective immediately.Scott Thornton’s legacy at Lancaster is defined by his pivotal role in the company's evolution, guiding strategic growth and cultivating meaningful design partnerships across the industry. Through his steadfast relationship-building and commitment, Scott helped shape Lancaster’s position as a premier collaborator for design professionals.“Scott has been an integral part of our growth and success, leading our business development efforts and building lasting relationships with our partners,” said Bill Lancaster, Founder and President. “His commitment, integrity, and steady presence have helped shape Lancaster into the company it is today. We are deeply grateful for all he has contributed and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement. We are confident in a seamless transition as Matthew Burns steps into his role.”Matthew Burns brings over a decade of experience at Paramount Global, specializing in marketing, brand strategy, and client relations. His proven expertise in brand presentation and strategic communications, combined with a talent for fostering high-value partnerships, aligns perfectly with Lancaster’s mission as the company prepares for its milestone 40th anniversary in 2026.“I am honored to join the Lancaster team and build upon Scott’s remarkable legacy,” said Matthew Burns. “I look forward to forging strong relationships with our design partners while representing both my uncle’s influential business and my family’s heritage. Lancaster’s legacy of craftsmanship inspires me, and I am excited for the journey ahead.”Matthew has collaborated closely with Scott and the Lancaster team to ensure a smooth and effective handover, safeguarding continuity and lasting value for all partners.For more information, visit www.lancasterccu.com About LancasterLancaster, headquartered in Archdale, NC with a showroom in High Point, NC, stands as a benchmark of luxury made-to-order upholstery founded on generational expertise and masterful bench-crafted technique. Lancaster furniture features solid wood frames, 8-way hand-tied springs, spring down seat cushions, and goose down backs. Distinct finishes and exceptional fabrics, curated from around the world, are thoughtfully selected for every made-to-order piece. Beyond custom upholstery, Lancaster offers an exclusive pillow program and cut yardage, serving the trade with unmatched versatility and quality. For more information, visit www.lancasterccu.com

