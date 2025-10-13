Quality That Transcends Trade: Lancaster and Skram Show the Strength of High-End U.S. Production Amidst Tariff Upheaval

Lancaster | Esquisitely Designed, Masterfully Handcrafted Skram Furniture Co.

Every piece we make is guided by one standard: creating beautiful, healthier furniture without compromising our planet or our principles.” — Bill Lancaster, Founder and President, Lancaster

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the home furnishings supply chain grapples with the uncertainties of trade policy and global shipping volatility, two North Carolina-based luxury furniture manufacturers, Lancaster and Skram , are affirming the stability and value of domestic, handcrafted production. Lancaster, renowned for its luxury upholstered furniture, and Skram, a leader in bespoke casegoods, tables, and seating, exemplify the diverse strengths of American design and manufacturing. The brands emphasize that their commitment to outstanding craftsmanship and enduring design provides insulation from the economic flux currently reshaping the industry, a topic underscored by current news coverage questioning the impact of tariffs on domestic manufacturing operations.While much of the industry struggles with reshuffled supply chains and delayed imports, Lancaster and Skram assure consistency built on decades of continuous, committed manufacturing in North Carolina. Both firms demonstrate that smaller manufacturers can provide exemplary craftsmanship and utilize sustainable practices while maintaining profitability—and delivering a superior product which rises above international uncertainty.Two Paths, One Principle: Sustainability in CraftFor Lancaster and Skram, sustainability is not a trend but a shared conviction rooted in their definitions of true luxury. Their shared philosophy defines luxury not by fleeting trends and disposable goods, but by longevity and stewardship. Both choose to craft heirloom-quality products, intentionally designed to endure.Lancaster’s pursuit of responsible manufacturing is woven into every stage of production. The company sources hardwoods from sustainably-managed forestland, along with organic, non-toxic, and renewable materials for all components. From the use of water-based wood glue, to finishes that blend natural carnauba and beeswax, to recycled scrap steel used for eight-way hand-tied seating, the entire production process is centered upon sustainability. Lancaster’s cushions are among the most environmentally friendly in the industry, certified by CertiPUR-US to be free from harmful substances and heavy metals, while natural soy and corn-based foams offer a renewable, low-impact alternative for padding and seating.Skram’s approach to sustainability is equally comprehensive. Skram’s sustainable practices include powering its facility with a rooftop solar array, offsetting tens of thousands of pounds of coal and CO₂ annually, sourcing timber from the Appalachian region with a focus on responsible forestry, using formaldehyde-free, recycled-content substrates in veneered products, and employing non-toxic adhesives and low-VOC, water-based finishes throughout its manufacturing processes.Both companies extend their values through collaboration with local vendors who share their standards, ensuring a resilient and ethical supply chain.________________________________________LancasterLancaster, with manufacturing operations in Archdale, NC, and a showroom in High Point, NC, operates on a foundation of generational expertise. Founded by a third-generation woodworker, Bill Lancaster, the manufacturer’s continued pledge to bench-crafted technique defines its celebrated offering. In operation since 1986, Lancaster’s made-to-order luxury upholstery reimagines classic silhouettes and blends masterful workmanship with timeless design styles.SkramEstablished in 2001, Skram has earned a following for its distinctive approach to modern casegoods design, for both residential and commercial applications. Skram has manufacturing operations in Burlington, NC and retails through discerning showrooms in major cities across the country. Skram offers solutions for those who value enduring design and sound workmanship over fashion and fad. The company’s products and vision are captured in owner, Jacob Marks’ powerful statement: “We build for a world that is not disposable".###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.