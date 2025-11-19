U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT’S 360 REVIEWS NAMES ALOE CARE HEALTH AMONG 2026 BEST MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEMS

This acknowledgment underscores the standard we hold ourselves to: delivering technology that is simple, reliable, and truly helpful” — Evan Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Care Health, creators of the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare, has been recognized as a Best Medical Alert System of 2026 by U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team.

“Being named one of the Best Medical Alert Systems of 2026 by U.S. News & World Report is a meaningful recognition of the work our team puts in every day,” said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. “Our AI-powered platform supports families as well as our home-health and insurance partners across the country who rely on timely, accurate insights to keep people safe at home. This acknowledgment underscores the standard we hold ourselves to: delivering technology that is simple, reliable, and truly helpful—whether it’s enabling a care team to intervene early or giving a family caregiver peace of mind.”

U.S. News’ 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that included a consumer survey, device testing, and research comparing various features of medical alert systems. U.S. News evaluated medical alert systems based on setup process, accuracy and response time for fall detection, maximum detection range, app performance, and customer service, and cancellation ease.

U.S. News’ online guide features in-depth information on choosing a medical alert system and covers a range of topics, including types of medical alert systems, popular features, who can benefit, costs, and more.

ABOUT ALOE CARE’S AWARD-WINNING INNOVATIONS

Aloe Care Health has revolutionized elder care and safety with voice-activated medical alerts, advanced fall prediction, caregiver support, and ConnectAI. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit solutions.aloecare.com.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS &WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers, and consumer products and services.

