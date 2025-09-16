Aloe Care Health Launches ConnectAI Beta

ConnectAI by Aloe Care for elder caregiving delivers proactive wellness calls and medication reminders. It is used by home care providers, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid providers, and senior living operators.

– Aloe Care’s AI-Powered Wellness Calls Enhance Safety, Independence, And Support For Older Adults –

By combining advanced AI with the work of human caregivers, we’re helping our partners improve outcomes, reduce costs, and keep older adults meaningfully connected” — Evan Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Care Health has launched ConnectAI Beta, a new platform that delivers proactive wellness calls and medication reminders for older adults. The service helps home care providers, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid providers, and senior living operators scale proactive care, allowing caregivers more time for one-on-one interactions.

Key Features of ConnectAI Beta:

- Conversational AI: Friendly, natural-sounding voice calls for wellness check-ins and medication reminders. Listen to a sample call HERE.

- Flexible Scheduling: Calls can be tailored around the needs of each member or resident—daily, weekly, or at specific times like medication hours.

- Custom Escalation: Depending on the call outcome, ConnectAI can escalate to Aloe Care’s 24/7 emergency response team or notify family members or caregivers.

- Fall Prediction Integration: Data from calls strengthens Aloe Care’s predictive models to help prevent falls before they occur.

- Smart Hub & Phone Integration: Calls can go directly into the Aloe Care Smart Hub (auto-answer enabled) or to any mobile or landline phone, ensuring every member can be reached.

- Caregiver Support: Automates routine outreach and delivers health-status insights so human caregivers can focus on higher-value care.

- White-Label Ready: Fully customizable so organizations can deliver ConnectAI under their own trusted brand.

Medication adherence is a critical safety factor: research shows that older adults who sometimes neglect medications experience a 50% higher risk of falling compared to those with high adherence (ScienceDaily). ConnectAI’s reminders help close this gap and reduce avoidable emergencies.

“Several of our partners played a central role in informing the features we built into ConnectAI. It was essential to have their input to ensure we were addressing their most critical needs. As a result, ConnectAI is about making care more proactive, personal, and scalable,” said Evan Schwartz, CEO of Aloe Care Health. “By combining advanced AI with the work of human caregivers, we’re helping our partners improve outcomes, reduce costs, and keep older adults meaningfully connected.”

"We were honored to partner with Aloe Care through the development of ConnectAI, and are thrilled to see so many of our recommendations included in its release. This level of innovation is a game-changer for the industry. Not only does it provide families and providers real-time access to health updates and alerts, but it also ensures continuity of care by taking note of trends in the clients' responses over time to proactively address issues and mitigate escalation. ConnectAI is a remarkable advance in home care, and we are proud to be one of Aloe Care's earliest adopters," said Alan Wilson, Senior Director of Technology Solutions at Home Helpers Home Care.

As the aging population and demand for senior care services grow, Aloe Care’s ConnectAI offers a future-proof solution that aligns with the evolving needs of healthcare providers, payors, and families.

For more information about ConnectAI and Aloe Care’s comprehensive senior care solutions, visit https://solutions.aloecare.com/.

About Aloe Care’s Award-Winning Innovations:

Aloe Care Health has revolutionized elder care and safety with voice-activated medical alerts, advanced fall prediction, caregiver support, and ConnectAI. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit solutions.aloecare.com.

