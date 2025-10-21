Kornerz Appoints Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer Rich Dornisch as its Chief Operating Officer

Rich Dornisch, Chief Operating Officer, Kornerz Kornerz

Dornisch to Lead Global Operations and the Next Phase of Human-Centered Growth for the Dynamic Social Media Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kornerz , the new fast-growing and dynamic social media platform designed to define the real origins and goodness of social media and why the movement began in the first place, announced today the appointment of Rich Dornisch as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dornisch, who co-founded the company with CEO Khalil Sautchuk Jezini and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gabriel Rodrigues, previously served as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and has been the architect behind Kornerz’s evolution from an early-stage concept into a thriving global ecosystem. Introduced over the past summer, Kornerz is about bringing people together to engage in discussions in a very comfortable, non-aggressive, coffee-shop-flavor atmospherethat involves happiness and positivity. The fast-growing social platform redefining digital community through authenticity and purpose.With over 25 years of experience in operations and technology management, Dornisch brings a rare combination of strategic precision, creative leadership, and operational depth to the role. His appointment marks the next step in Kornerz’s mission to scale sustainably while preserving the human connection at its core. As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Dornisch was responsible for building the frameworks and systems that defined Kornerz’s growth strategy and user experience. Some of the building blocks of Kornerz that Dornisch has been responsible for include:- The development and measurement of Kornerz’s complete growth and usage framework where he established every process and operated workflow thatpowers the platform today.- The re-envisionment of Kornerz’s public image where he crafted a unified brand presence that reflects the platform’s focus on authenticity and community-driven engagement.- The development and expansion of the company’s full social-media presence and global outreach plan, expanding its visibility and influence across multiple networks.- The successful launch of Kornerz Conversations, the platform’s signature live-stream series hosted across major social platforms, connecting global audiences in real-time dialogue and guiding them into continued conversation inside the Kornerz app.Mr. Dornisch has played a major role regarding the company as Kornerz experienced triple-digit community growth, launched more than fifteen active Kornerz sections for diverse interests, and established a scalable model for meaningful, algorithm-free social connection."Kornerz is very lucky to have Rich Dornisch,” said CEO Khalil Sautchuk Jezini. “He has been the operational architect of Kornerz since day one and he built the processes, frameworks, and growth systems that turned our vision into a functioning global platform. His deep operational experience, commitment and forward-thinking leadership make him the perfect choice to guide Kornerz into its next phase.”As COO, Mr. Dornisch will look to lead global operations, product alignment, technology strategy, and cross-functional performance. His focus is on ensuring that Kornerz’s infrastructure grows in tandem with its expanding community base, creating a sustainable path for innovation and scale.“Kornerz was created to remind people that connection should still feel human,” said Mr. Dornisch. “After 25 years in operations and technology management, I know that real growth depends on systems that serve people and not the reverse. As COO, my goal is to keep that principle alive in everything we have built and watch it take off.”Before co-founding Kornerz, Dornisch spent over two decades leading operations and technology management for organizations at the intersection of digital innovation and human development. His experience in process design, systems optimization, and organizational leadership shaped Kornerz’s DNA — where structure and empathy coexist by design.With more than 25 years of experience in operations, technology management, and strategic growth, Rich Dornisch has built his career around one principle: scaling systems that never lose sight of the human behind the data. As Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Kornerz, Rich leads the company’s global operations, product delivery, and development strategy, ensuring that every layer of the platform reflects Kornerz’s founding mission, to make digital connection feel human again. A Philadelphia native, Rich co-founded Kornerz alongside CEO Khalil Sautchuk Jezini and CTO Gabriel Rodrigues to challenge the traditional social media model, replacing algorithms and ads with community, conversation, and belonging. Today, he continues to drive the company’s global expansion and operational excellence, ensuring that Kornerz scales not just in numbers, but in purpose.About KornerzKornerz is a social platform built for authenticity, connection, and community growth without algorithms, doomscrolling, or ads. Members gather in themed Korners, digital cafés where conversations are guided by curiosity and belonging. Through Kornerz Conversations, the company’s cross-platform live-stream series, audiences join in real-time discussions that continue inside the app for a deeper, more intentional connection.

