HaanGlas Supplies Ultra-Thin Vacuum Glazing for Historic Old Corner Bookstore Retrofit

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HaanGlas, a leading manufacturer of vacuum insulating glazing (VIG), is proud to announce delivery of ultra-thin 8 mm vacuum glazing panels for the renovation of the Old Corner Bookstore, a landmark historic complex in downtown Boston. Despite its slender profile, the glazing achieves a remarkable U-value of 0.5 W/m²·K, helping preserve the building’s architectural heritage while significantly improving its energy performance.Project BackgroundThe Old Corner Bookstore complex dates back to the early 18th and 19th centuries, comprising four structures built between 1718 and 1828, recognized as an important Boston Landmark.Historic Boston, Inc. (HBI) acquired the complex in 1960 to prevent its demolition and has since been working to restore and modernize the buildings while preserving their historic character.As part of a broader rehabilitation plan developed with MASS Design Group, windows were identified as a first priority — the existing windows (from the 1960s–70s) were nearing the end of their useful life and offered poor thermal performance.Thanks to a $500,000 grant from Boston’s Community Preservation Committee and historic tax credits from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, HBI was able to pursue a high-performance, historically sensitive retrofit.In evaluating replacement options, HBI and MASS Design first considered conventional double-pane windows. But at the recommendation of preservation architect Henry Moss, they also explored vacuum insulated glass — leading them to Heirloom Windows , whose wood double-hung windows use vacuum glass to deliver very low U-values while keeping authentic divided-lite appearance.The newly installed 8mm vacuum glazing panels deliver an exceptional U-value of 0.5 W/m²·K, providing insulation performance equivalent to triple- or quad-pane units at a fraction of the thickness. This breakthrough enables historic buildings and retrofit projects to achieve high energy efficiency without altering original window frames or façade aesthetics.“We are proud that HaanGlas vacuum glazing is helping the Old Corner Bookstore achieve modern energy-saving performance without compromising its historic character,” said a spokesperson for HaanGlas. “Our 8mm VIG allows heritage buildings to dramatically reduce heating and cooling loads while maintaining their original charm.”The Old Corner Bookstore retrofit aligns with global trends toward sustainable renovation of aging structures. With rising energy-efficiency requirements and increasing demand for ultra-slim high-performance glass, HaanGlas continues to provide solutions that combine minimal thickness, low thermal conductivity, and long-term durability.HaanGlas’ vacuum insulating glazing is widely used in residential retrofits , commercial façades, public buildings, cold-climate architecture, and green building projects worldwide. The company offers multiple VIG product lines ranging from 6.3mm to 12.5mm in thickness, with U-values as low as 0.4 W/m²·K depending on configuration.About HaanGlasHaanGlas is a China-based manufacturer specializing in vacuum insulating glazing (VIG), committed to delivering ultra-low-energy building envelope solutions for architects, developers, and retrofit projects. With advanced production technology and strict quality standards, HaanGlas products are exported to Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

