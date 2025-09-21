HaanGlas Redefines Retrofit Glass with Breakthrough Vacuum Insulating Glass for Sustainable Building Renovation

HAANGLAS VIG PRO

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From historic landmarks to urban apartments, HaanGlas ’s advanced VIG glazing delivers unmatched energy efficiency without altering architectural beautyHaanGlas, a pioneer in advanced glazing technologies, has announced the rollout of its next-generation Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG) solutions tailored for architectural retrofitting and heritage building renovation . The innovative product is designed to meet the demands of building owners, conservation bodies, and architects seeking to improve energy performance while preserving visual authenticity.From Concept to Application — Transforming Real ProjectsHaanGlas retrofit glass has been tested in diverse real-world projects:1.Historic Town Hall, Northern Europe – The 19th-century municipal building was struggling with high heating costs and drafty single-pane windows. By installing HaanGlas thin VIG directly into the original timber frames, the project reduced annual energy consumption by 42% while maintaining its protected façade.2.Urban Apartment Block, East Asia – In a dense, noisy district, residents needed better acoustic comfort without losing light or requiring extensive frame replacement. HaanGlas VIG reduced outside noise by over 3dB and improved indoor climate control, all within the same day’s installation schedule.3.Coastal Heritage Home, Australia – Facing both heat and corrosion challenges, this oceanfront property chose HaanGlas VIG to replace failing single panes. The glazing’s slim design preserved the home’s Edwardian aesthetic while delivering superior UV protection and insulation.Meeting the Growing Challenge of RetrofittingWith urban areas worldwide committing to net-zero carbon targets, retrofitting older buildings is becoming a key strategy. Traditional double glazing is often too thick for heritage windows, requiring costly frame replacement.HaanGlas VIG solves this by:1.Ultra-Slim Profile — As thin as a single pane, fitting existing frames with minimal disturbance.2.High Thermal Performance — Achieving U-values as low as 0.48 W/(m²·K).3.Acoustic Benefits — Dramatically reducing outside noise without heavy frames.4.Long Service Life — Tested for decades-long durability in diverse climates.“In retrofit projects, appearance is everything,” said Mr Han Xiaoqing, president at HaanGlas. “Our product allows you to keep the building’s soul intact while delivering modern-day comfort and efficiency — whether it’s a century-old hall, a coastal villa, or a downtown apartment.”Ideal Applications1.Retrofitting heritage buildings without altering their look2.Upgrading apartments for better energy efficiency and noise control3.Commercial refurbishments seeking green building certifications4.Any project replacing single glazing with minimal frame modification.About HaanGlasHaanGlas is a global leader in glass manufacturing, specializing in vacuum insulating glass for retrofit, renovation, and energy-efficient architecture. Operating across Asia, Europe, and North America, HaanGlas provides sustainable glazing solutions for modern and heritage applications.

