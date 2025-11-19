Sean Young Headlines Noir Murder Mystery THE DUMMY DETECTIVE now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Sean Young, Jonathan Geffner and Deborah Twiss star in THE DUMMY DETECTIVE

A quirky, contained whodunnit blending classic noir and offbeat humor, led by Sean Young, real-life ventriloquist Jonathan Geffner, and Deborah Twiss.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watch the official trailer and the full film now on Amazon Prime Video Cult-favorite actor Sean Young (Blade Runner, Ace Ventura) returns in a stylized mystery where a ventriloquist detective and his wooden sidekick hunt a killer inside a secluded inn filled with secrets. THE DUMMY DETECTIVE blends the moody atmosphere of classic noir with a slyly comic edge, offering a fresh, contained whodunnit with an offbeat tone.The story follows Detective Van Trillo (Jonathan Geffner), a real-life ventriloquist, as he investigates a series of bizarre murders among an eccentric lineup of guests. Alongside Young, Geffner, and Twiss, the ensemble includes Ed Altman, Kristin Samuelson, Hari Bhaskar, and David Lambert.Shot with contained, gothic undertones and a streak of absurdist humor, the film delivers a distinctive genre mash-up, one already gaining attention for the chemistry among its three leads.“Sean and Jonathan bring wildly different energies, and with Deborah Twiss in the mix, that trio gives the film a nostalgic-meets-strange spark,” said a member of the production team. “It’s Clue meets Twin Peaks with a ventriloquist twist.”THE DUMMY DETECTIVE is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

