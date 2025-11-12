Submit Release
Sean Young’s Noir Murder Mystery The Dummy Detective Coming to Amazon

A darkly funny neo-noir murder mystery starring Sean Young, Deborah Twiss, and ventriloquist Jonathan Geffner, distributed worldwide through Filmhub.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cult-favorite actor Sean Young (Blade Runner, Ace Ventura) headlines THE DUMMY DETECTIVE, a darkly funny neo-noir murder mystery acquired for release on Amazon Prime Video and other major streaming platforms worldwide.

In the spirit of Clue and Knives Out, THE DUMMY DETECTIVE follows Detective Van Trillo (real-life ventriloquist Jonathan Geffner) and his wooden partner as they investigate a string of bizarre murders inside a secluded inn run by the enigmatic Harriet Hubbard (Sean Young). Deborah Twiss (Kick-Ass, White Collar) co-stars alongside Ed Altman, Kristin Samuelson, Hari Bhaskar, and David Lambert.

Blending gothic mood, sharp wit, and psychological suspense, the film delivers an offbeat twist on classic noir storytelling. Distributed worldwide through Filmhub, the title will join Amazon’s expanding library of independent genre films.

“We’re thrilled that THE DUMMY DETECTIVE has found its home on Amazon, where audiences can soon discover its dark humor and throwback noir energy,” said the filmmakers.

A full list of additional streaming platforms will be announced closer to release.

TRAILER
IMDb

About THE DUMMY DETECTIVE
A ventriloquist detective and his dummy are drawn into a deadly game of deception inside a remote inn filled with suspects. Witty, eerie, and stylized, THE DUMMY DETECTIVE reimagines the classic whodunit through a darkly comic, neo-noir lens.

The Dummy Detective Official Trailer

Sean Young's Noir Murder Mystery The Dummy Detective Coming to Amazon

