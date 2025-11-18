PIONEERING TECH MOBILITY START-UP TRUE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE YADEA UK DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

Yadea GFX Yadea Keenees Yadea Owin Yadea Velax

TRUE and Yadea announce an exclusive UK distribution partnership at Motorcycle Live 2025

The ability to move from place to place, even small distances, can really change city life for the better. The dawn of affordable, easy-to-use e-mobility has only accelerated this.” — TRUE founder and CEO, Shirley Tsao

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Enterprises – ‘TRUE’ – announces its first brand and business partnership with an exclusive distribution agreement with the world’s number one e-mobility brand, Yadea.

Together, TRUE and Yadea make their UK introduction at MCL 25, announcing details of the retail offering, customer journey and growth plans for the British market, and present a range of electric mopeds and motorcycles for sale from December.

With an established global following of 100 million users, Yadea has been the world’s number one two-wheeler brand by volume for eight consecutive years. Yadea is a world-leading pioneer – not only in e-mopeds and motorcycles – but across the mobility eco-system. Its scale and longevity at the top of the e-mobility industry is the result of world-beating products, research and development – with unrivalled safety, quality and vigorous vehicle testing at the company’s core.

Competitive finance and payment packages will be available both to private riders and in the fleet and rental market. For added security, GPS trackers are fitted as standard, and the dedicated Yadea app enables features such as key sharing, fleet management, vehicle tracking, state of charge and payment functions for the rental market.

TRUE founder and CEO, Shirley Tsao, said: “The ability to move from place to place, even small distances, can really change city life for the better. The dawn of affordable, easy-to-use e-mobility has only accelerated this, and our mission is to bring this to more people. The UK is not synonymous with two-wheelers, which dominate most other markets, especially in the urban environment. Greater adoption of accessible, sustainable and fun two-wheel mobility in London and other British cities is going to have a universally positive impact, and that’s why we have established TRUE and why we are so excited about our partnership with Yadea.”

TRUE co-founder and chairman, Lloyd Miller, added: “We have been inspired by the freedom of movement afforded by accessible two-wheel mobility in Asia. I long for the day when I can sit at a street-side café and not be bothered by traffic noise and fumes, like I can in Shanghai. My mantra is very simple – ‘try it’. As a Londoner, I know that the tube doesn’t support wellbeing, buses and cars sit in traffic causing delays and stress, bicycles are fast but unregulated and without cycle lanes, are simply full of risk. Modern cities require a supplementary transport option, that sits somewhere between a bus and a bicycle – it’s true – and I’m proud to introduce Yadea to the UK for this very reason.”

UK and Europe representative from Yadea HQ in China, Peng Liu, added: “Yadea is growing fast internationally, with new flagship offerings in Budapest, Milan, Munich, Zurich, and now London. We are bringing our mobility vision to the world. In our home market Yadea is known for quality, reliability, affordability and innovation. We are also introducing, across China, a complete energy eco-system, battery swapping, solar charging, fast charging, community charging stations and the world’s first Red Dot award winning e-motorcycles. My job is to repeat this success around the world, and I’m proud to announce today, ‘London – now it is your turn’.”

The four products showcased at MCL 25, now on sale in the UK market exclusively from TRUE are:

GFX

City Commuter

Fun to ride but also practical. It’s the go-to moped for everyday use around town. It’s light, easy to handle, but strong enough to carry 180kg. The easy to remove battery is light and effortless to charge at home or work.

Top Speed: 28mph | Range: 30 miles

£2,200

*Includes 2 year guarantee

OWIN

City Commuter +

A masterpiece of classic elegance with a modern twist. A very comfortable ride with high tech suspension and plenty of leg room. Slightly heavier battery than the GFX but with more range. Underseat storage too.

Top Speed: 28mph | Range: 50 miles

£2,700

*Includes 2 year guarantee

VELAX

Open Road Commuter

Perfectly balanced all-rounder. Great for navigating congested city streets and a turn of speed when you need it for those faster roads in and out of town. Nimble in traffic and a smooth ride when cruising.

Top Speed: 50mph | Range: 68 miles

£3,900

*Includes 2 year guarantee



KEENESS

Open Road Commuter +

Sharp handling and head-turning style. Feel the instant torque as you carve though traffic and enjoy the thrill of hitting the open road. An absolute joy to ride.

Top Speed: 68mph | Range: 80 miles

£5,900

*Includes 2 year guarantee

For more details visit www.true-yadea.com.

About TRUE

TRUE is a UK tech mobility start-up, inspired by its founders experiences in Asia and around the world, established to make commuting easy, sustainable, affordable and fun.

www.true-yadea.com

About Yadea

Yadea is the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand having held the global No 1 ranking in annual sales for eight consecutive years. Our mission emphasises mastering innovation and core technology in electric vehicles, delivering superior electric mobility solutions worldwide. Our promise is to provide a convenient, safe, free and comfortable riding experience, to foster a green commuting lifestyle globally.

www.yadea.com

