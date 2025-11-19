Gutenberg Promotes Amardeep Singh to Co-Founder and President to Lead Its Global AI-Driven Marketing Growth Strategy

Gutenberg Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gutenberg , a global award-winning integrated marketing communications firm, today announced that Amardeep Singh has been promoted to Co-Founder and President. This strategic leadership appointment reinforces the agency’s commitment to help global brands accelerate their marketing transformations at a time when AI is reshaping how businesses connect with their audiences.Amardeep's elevation comes at a critical time when traditional agency models are being disrupted by AI, yet most enterprises remain in the early stages of adoption. McKinsey’s recent report highlights this gap; a vast majority (68%) of marketing and sales teams do not use AI agents, with only 6% reaching a scaling phase. Gutenberg is uniquely positioned as an early mover, operating a fully Human + AI model designed to move brands swiftly from experimentation to measurable, scaled impact.Since joining the agency in 2007, Amardeep has been instrumental in Gutenberg’s evolution into an integrated marketing powerhouse across seven countries.“For the last 24 months, Amardeep has led our organizational transformation toward becoming a 100% AI-ready agency,” said Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO of Gutenberg. "While the largest agencies wrestle with legacy structures and AI disruption to their traditional models, Amardeep's vision for Human + AI integration positions us to help clients move faster and smarter. His people-first leadership and operational excellence have shaped our evolution into a true partner for marketing transformation."His leadership has directly fueled the agency’s capability to offer an enterprise-ready model that merges human-led strategic oversight with AI-driven workflows. This Human-in-the-Loop approach is well-advocated by experts like Dr. Ethan Mollick (Professor at The Wharton School) that ensures creative integrity while unlocking AI’s true potential and performance velocity.“I am honored to step into the role of Co-Founder and President at such a defining moment for our industry,” said Amardeep Singh. “Over the past two years, our teams have embraced AI with curiosity, courage, and a growth mindset, transforming how we work and what we can deliver. As we look ahead, I’m excited to lead our teams as we build innovative, high-performance marketing ecosystems and help CMOs build impactful marketing engines that are intelligent, authentic and performance driven.”Gutenberg’s two-decade journey marked by 75+ global awards, multiple industry honors and its Great Place to Work certification, underscores the team’s deeply rooted culture of innovation and performance. Amardeep’s appointment marks the agency’s next phase of acceleration, building a fully AI-enabled operating model engineered for speed, personalization, and measurable brand impact.About GutenbergGutenberg is a global, integrated AI-powered digital marketing firm headquartered in New York, with a presence across seven countries. With over two decades of brand-building expertise, Gutenberg combines human creativity with AI workflows to architect marketing ecosystems that deliver business success. As a 100% AI-enabled agency and Great Place To Work certified, Gutenberg delivers cutting-edge strategies across Public Relations, Content Strategy, social media, and Digital Marketing - driving scalable impact, creative consistency, and lasting brand value. Learn more at www.thegutenberg.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

