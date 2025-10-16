Gutenberg's Innovative Culture wins Great Place to Work Accolade

Gutenberg Logo

Award is testament to organizational growth mindset and pioneering embrace of AI in Marketing Communications

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gutenberg , a global award-winning integrated digital marketing agency today announced that it has been officially Certified™ as a Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.This prestigious recognition celebrates Gutenberg’s enduring commitment to building a people-first, purpose-driven, and growth-oriented culture—one where trust, inclusion, and collaboration form the foundation of every success story.For Gutenberg, the Great Place To WorkCertification marks a defining moment in its 21-year journey as the company continues to reinforce its vision of combining human creativity with artificial intelligence to drive meaningful impact for clients and employees alike.Commenting on the announcement, Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO of Gutenberg, said: “Being recognized by Great Place To Work is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Gutenberg. Our people are the foundation of our success, and we’re committed to building a workplace where everyone can thrive, innovate, and feel supported. Over the past two years, we’ve achieved 100% AI integration across our workflows. This transformation wasn’t just about technology—it was about mindset. The growth mindset that has defined us since inception made this change possible, and I couldn’t be prouder of how our teams have embraced it during this amazing time of change.”Amardeep Singh, COO of Gutenberg, added, “This certification is a reflection of our shared commitment to one another. At Gutenberg, we encourage a spirit of entrepreneurship, continuous learning, and shared success. We invest in our people, create pathways for both personal and professional growth, and ensure every voice is heard. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to raising the bar for workplace excellence—building a culture where every individual can grow with confidence, contribute with creativity, and take pride in the impact they make.”“At Great Place To Work, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, Gutenberg has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team’s dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence.” Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About GutenbergGutenberg is a global, integrated AI-powered digital marketing firm headquartered in New York, with a presence across seven countries. With over two decades of experience, Gutenberg combines human creativity with AI to help brands tell their stories with precision, purpose, and impact. Having achieved 100% AI integration across its workflows, Gutenberg delivers cutting-edge strategies through Public Relations , Content Strategy, Social Media, and Digital Marketing, offering a unified insight-led approach that drives measurable business outcomes and lasting brand value. Learn more at www.thegutenberg.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.About Great Place To WorkBacked by 30 years of data, Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/

