Laxatives Market Size to Hit USD 7.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Constipation Cases | Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG

The Laxatives Market size is estimated to valued USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and expected reach USD 7.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Laxatives Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032. Laxatives help boost bowel movement and are commonly used to treat constipation. But rising misuse, especially in people with eating disorders, is fueling higher demand — even though overuse carries serious risks like chronic constipation, diarrhea, dehydration, and blood in stool.Request a sample report at : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1052 Global Laxatives Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global laxatives market size is expected to grow from USD 4.8 Bn in 2025 to USD 7.5 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.Bulk-forming agents are anticipated to remain the highly sought-after drug type, accounting for 35% of the market share in 2025.Based on route of administration, oral segment is set to account for 68% of the global laxatives market share by 2025.North America is poised to remain the undisputed market leader, capturing 38% of the global laxatives industry share by 2025.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of 8.1%, is expected to emerge as a hotbed for laxative manufacturers during the assessment period.Rising Prevalence of Constipation Spurring Laxatives Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest laxatives market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. Rising incidence of chronic constipation is one such prominent growth driver.According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), chronic constipation affects approximately 9% to 20% of the global population. This surge in constipation cases is expected to drive demand for laxatives during the forecast period.Laxatives, such as stool softeners and bulk-forming laxatives, have become ideal solutions for chronic constipation management. They promote bowel movements and loosen stool to treat and prevent constipation.Side Effects and Preference for Natural Remedies Limiting Market GrowthThe global laxatives market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of constipation. However, side effects and rising preference for natural and herbal remedies might limit market growth to some extent.Long-term or excessive use of some laxatives can lead to dependency, electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, as well as gastrointestinal disorders. Awareness about these side effects may discourage frequent use, thereby dampening overall laxatives market demand.In addition, there is a growing consumer preference for natural and herbal remedies as they seek to reduce reliance on laxatives. This could also slow down growth of the laxatives market during the forthcoming period.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1052 Ongoing Product Innovations Unlocking Growth OpportunitiesInnovations in laxative formulations, including the development of more effective and targeted treatments, are enhancing their efficacy as well as safety profiles. Similarly, newer types of drugs like chloride channel activators (e.g., lubiprostone) and guanylate cyclase-C agonists (e.g., linaclotide) are becoming more popular for treating chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). These developments appeal to consumers looking for better treatment options, creating profitable growth opportunities for laxative manufacturers.Emerging Laxatives Market TrendsRising popularity of over-the-counter laxatives is boosting growth of the target market. Availability of laxatives without a prescription has made them more accessible to consumers. This ease of access encourages self-medication, particularly for individuals seeking quick relief from constipation.An emerging trend in the laxatives market is increased interest in combination or multifunctional formulations. These combination products are being explored with the aims of improving efficacy, reducing required doses, shortening onset of action, and minimizing side effects compared to using high doses of single-action laxatives.Growing awareness of digestive health is expected to boost sales of laxatives. People in the contemporary world are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of digestive health. This is prompting them to seek solutions like laxatives for constipation and other related disorders, leading to higher demand.Expansion of e-commerce and e-pharmacies is making laxatives more accessible to a wider customer base. Rising laxative sales through these online platforms is expected to boost the target market throughout the assessment period.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the laxatives market report:Pfizer Inc.Bayer AGJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Sanofi S.A.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Mylan N.V.Reddy’s LaboratoriesAbbott LaboratoriesCipla LimitedTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd launched Linaclotide (Colozo) for chronic constipation management in India. This novel, first-in-class guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist is indicated for adults suffering from chronic constipation.In April 2024, Bayer announced the launch of Iberogast in the United States. 