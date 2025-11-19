Gauteng Education on Inxiweni Primary School shooting

The Gauteng Department of Education is deeply shocked and saddened by a tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, 18 November 2025 at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, where the school principal and an administrative staff member were fatally shot inside the school’s administration block.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at around 5pm on school premises while the principal, a 58-year-old woman, the administrator, a 55-year-old woman, and other colleagues were reportedly preparing for a meeting scheduled to take place later this week.

It is alleged that the colleagues who were in a nearby office in the admin block suddenly overheard gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the colleagues allegedly hid until the situation appeared safe. When they emerged, they reportedly found the principal and the administrator lying in the passage of the admin block.

The colleagues immediately contacted emergency services, who responded swiftly. Sadly, both the principal and the administrative staff member were declared dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school later this evening to assess the scene and ascertain facts surrounding the incident. They also interacted with both families to convey their condolences and to express their support during this difficult time.

Psychosocial support teams, including officials from the Ekurhuleni North District, will be dispatched to the school tomorrow to provide counselling and trauma support to learners. Employee wellness will also visit the school for necessary support.

“We are horrified by this senseless and brutal act committed within a school, a place meant to be a sanctuary for teaching and learning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the families of the principal and the staff member whose lives were tragically cut short. We urge law enforcement authorities to move with speed to bring the perpetrator to justice,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

Enquiries:

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane

Xolani Mkhwemte

Cell: 084 513 9285

#ServiceDeliveryZA